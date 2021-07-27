Connect with us

International

Biden announces end of combat mission in Iraq. What this actually means is unclear

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


President Joe Biden announced Monday that US troops will no longer serve in a combat role in Iraq, a largely symbolic move given that years have passed since the Americans conducted combat operations there.

About 2,500 troops are currently stationed in Iraq, focused on training and support missions. Neither Biden nor White House officials will specify whether that number will drop significantly in the coming months.

Following the announcement, Pentagon officials said there were no operational updates about troops deployed in the region.

During an afternoon meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the US president said US forces would be available to continue training, assisting, assisting and dealing with ISIS as presented in the country.

But they would not be, at the end of the year, on a combat mission, Biden added.

The Iraqi prime minister says US combat troops are no longer needed to fight ISIS. (AP Photo / Marko Drobnjakovic)

For his part, Al-Kadhimi thanked the American people for all the blood and treasure that America has given for a free and democratic Iraq. Regarding the changes in the military stance, he said that the relations between the two countries are stronger than ever.

US troops have not been conducting combat missions in Iraq for years. White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier in the day described the move as the first step in a mission change for U.S. military personnel there.

What exactly will change for the troops on the ground in Iraq is unclear.

I refer you to Joint Statement on US Strategic Dialogue, Army Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman said in a statement. The department does not have any operational updates to provide at this time.

The U.S. reaffirmed its respect for Iraq’s sovereignty and laws and vowed to continue providing the resources Iraq needs to maintain its territorial integrity, according to the text of the agreement released by the State Department on Monday afternoon. The Government of Iraq reaffirmed its commitment to protect Coalition personnel by advising and enabling the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and reaffirmed its position that all Coalition Forces are in Iraq at its invitation.

Both delegations also stressed that the bases awaiting U.S. and other coalition personnel are Iraqi bases and are operating under existing Iraqi law; they are not US or Coalition bases and the presence of international personnel in Iraq is only in support of the Iraqi Government’s war against ISIS.

The delegations decided, following recent technical talks, that the security relationship would be fully transformed into a training, advisory, advisory, and intelligence-sharing role, and that there would be no US forces with a combat role in Iraq until December 31, 2021. United intend to continue their support for [Iraqi security forces], including the Peshmerga, to build their capacity to deal with future threats.

Biden said that even with the shift they were committed to our security cooperation. Our joint fight against ISIS is essential to the stability of the region and our counter-terrorism operations will continue.

All US troops are expected to be out of Afghanistan in early September, after Biden announced in May the end of the entire US military presence there after nearly 20 years.

Thousands of Afghan translators and their families will be evacuated from Kabul to complete their Special Immigrant Visas. (Pl. Zachary Nola / Marine Corps)

The White House and Department of Defense are also currently conducting a review of the global stance of all military deployments around the world, in an effort to ensure that personnel positioning is appropriate.

Iraq’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for this October. Al-Kadhimis’s visit was seen as an attempt to boost his parties’ chances in the upcoming vote, with a significant portion of the Iraqi public pushing for America to reduce its military role in the region.

Nearly 4,600 US troops have died and about 33,000 others wounded in support of operations in Iraq since early 2003, according to Pentagon figures.

Pentagon Bureau Chief Meghann Myers contributed to this report.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/07/26/biden-announces-end-to-combat-mission-in-iraq-what-that-really-means-is-unclear/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: