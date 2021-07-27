What to do when fire smoke reaches your area





Fires are an annual event along the West Coast, lighting everywhere from Alaska to Southern California. But, both the intensity and the length of the fire season have increased in recent years, driven in part by drought conditions and the high temperatures of an ever-warming planet. Now, people across North America are feeling the effects of fires hundreds of miles away: foggy conditions and air quality alerts have landed in the Midwest and arrived to the East Coast. It may be the first time your local weather has suffered as a result of fires on the other side of the continent but it will not be the last. It is therefore important that you understand when to worry about fire fog, and what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones. How to check air quality Depending on where you live, the sky may have taken on an orange hue in recent days. This is due to the extremely widespread smoke of the fire: the result of eastward winds in the upper atmosphere blowing small burnt particles across the continent. Small particles in the air can travel hundreds of miles, says Dr. Zab Mosenifar, medical director for the Women’s Lung Institute in Geda at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. While the immediate danger is within a 25 mile radius of a fire, dependent on the travel of wind particles and float in the air for up to two weeks after the fire is extinguished. This view makes it clear with pain: We are living through a climatic emergency. Smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Canada is visible as far as NYC3,000 miles east, where a large fog of smoke descended into much of the city on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/qmAQwhbC42 – TaniKjo (@nowthisnews) July 20, 2021 These ultrafine particles of burnt organic matter are too small to be seen with the naked eye, but can still cause hazy conditions and reduce air quality away from the fire itself. To check the air quality in your area, enter your zip code, city or state in the search bar on the first page of AirNow. This data-driven site is a partnership involving many federal, tribal, state, and local government agencies and uses sensors throughout the country to provide information about the cleanliness of your local air. General tips for smog If you are not used to seeing your air quality index (AQI) reach healthy orange, red, purple or chestnut readiness levels, these conditions can feel alarming. And as AQI increases, members of vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and people with asthma and other respiratory conditions may want to stay inside. But for most low-risk people, your outdoor air will be safe to breathe in moderation. For the vast majority of people it is more annoying than life threatening, says Dr. Clayton Cowl, a pulmonologist and preventative medicine specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Simply walking outside and doing what we normally do, for an average person will probably not be a big deal. [Related: Living in the same city doesn’t mean breathing the same air] This means that unless you are a member of a high-risk group, you do not need to postpone going to the grocery store, walking your dog and other daily activities at the slightest sign of smog. The human body has a natural filtration system that protects our lungs from dust and debris every day. We all have little nose hair, and there is mucus in the upper airways that dust clings to like a fly would fly, Cowl says. The problem with very small particles is that they can bypass those normal mechanisms and you tend to inhale those particular particles deeper into the lungs. The key, then, is to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and use some common-sense tips to keep exposure to particles low. This is especially important for members of vulnerable groups. What to do when air quality deteriorates Complete the necessary chores and activities as usual.

Make sure the windows of your home and car are closed and use a recycled air system if you have one. This will help keep air particles away from your breathing space.

Keep pets indoors when possible. Animals, especially dogs, can have an even stronger reaction to smoky air than humans, says Mosenifar.

Continue to use medication, including your inhaler, as recommended by your doctor.

Monitor local air quality by paying attention to local alarms and statistics across the country. What not to do when air quality is bad Do not contribute to poor air quality by burning candles, cooking over a campfire, or burning lawn waste inside or outside your home. In the words of the Cowls, every bit is worth a little.

Avoid cycling to work or doing any strenuous exercise while your local air quality is in the moderate or worse category.

Do not rely on a face mask to filter ultrafine particles from the air. Most fabric and paper masks, even those that fit well, are not designed to protect you from fire smoke.

Resist throwing big money at an expensive air filtration system. Smoky conditions will improve with a little time, wind and rain.

Do not ignore the main causes of fires: human actions and a warming climate. See how you can help combat these trends by practicing fire safety and working to combat the climate crisis.

