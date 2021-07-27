Man found guilty of killing 17-year-old girl, missing since last July | UK News

A man has been found guilty of killing his 17-year-old daughter, who went missing last July and whose body has never been found.

Scott Walker was found guilty of murdering Bernadette Walker by a jury in Cambridge Coronation Court on Monday. Bernadette’s mother, Sarah Walker, was found guilty of distorting justice.

The jury heard that Bernadette who called Scott Walker Dad even though he was not her biological father claimed to her mother two days before her disappearance that he had sexually abused her for several years.

Prosecutors said he killed Bernadette to prevent her from pursuing her sexual abuse allegations further and that her mother did not believe her allegations.

The prosecution said Scott Walker had formed an unholy alliance with Bernadettes mother, who was his ex-partner, to cover up the girls’ deaths. Sarah Walker was found guilty of two counts of distortion of justice, knowing or believing Bernadette to be dead.

She had admitted to sending text messages from her daughters after she disappeared and giving false information to police about her disappearance.

The court heard that Bernadette was sent to stay with Scott Walkers’s parents overnight one day after telling her mother about the abuse as things calmed down a bit. He picked her up from the house the next day, July 18, 2020, the day she was last seen alive. Sarah Walker reported Bernadette as missing to police in the early hours of July 21st.

Accusing the couple of colluding to cover up the teen deaths, prosecutor Lisa Wilding QC said Sarah Walker had sent messages from Bernadettes phone to give the impression she was still alive.

She said Scott Walkers phone, which was normally in regular use, was off between 11.23am and 12.54pm on July 18th. Prosecution says that in that hour and a half, he killed Bea, she said.

Wilding said the first call Scott Walker made when his phone reconnected to the network was with Sarah Walker and that they talked for more than nine minutes.

She said the only reasonable conclusion that could be drawn from that call was that Scott Walker told Sarah Walker that he had killed Bernadette and needed her help, immediately, to cover up Bea’s disappearance and death, and to ‘i bought both the time to see what should happen next.

The story they concocted in that call and on which the two relied from that moment, even until now, was that Scott had stopped driving in the short drive home to confront Bea over the claims her, that Bea jumped out of the car when he pulled over and that she ran away. Then, he Scott tried and failed to run after her and so returned home without her.

From that moment on, Scott and Sarah Walker Beas’s mother and father reunited, the prosecution says, in an unholy alliance, created and intended to defraud, divert and distort the inevitable investigation into Bea Walker’s disappearance and eventual death. .

Scott Walker claimed that Bernadette’s allegations of sexual abuse were untrue. He will be sentenced on September 10.

At the time of Bernadette’s disappearance, Scott and Sarah Walker were living at the same address, but Sarah Walker was in a relationship with another man. She was not married to Scott Walker but had changed her last name with the offense survey.

Scott Walker said at the trial that he considered the possibility that Bernadette’s claims and disappearances were a plan to get him out of the house.

Sarah Walker did not testify.