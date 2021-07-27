The Mayo Clinic was again named the leading hospital by US News & World Report

For the sixth year in a row, the Mayo Clinic has been named leading hospital in US News & World Report magazine the annual ranking of the 20 best Hospitals of the country.

As a continuation of past rankings, Mayo Clinic executives cite healthcare companies with almost 73,000 employees for providing award-winning care.

… We are truly grateful to our exceptional staff for always putting the needs of our patients in the exceptional care they provide, stated Mayo Clinic CEO Gianrico Farrugia in the ranking announcement.

Behind the Mayo Clinic are the Cleveland Clinic and UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, at number two and three.

The magazine added new separate rankings for 15 medical specialties in this year’s report. Of the 4,750 hospitals that were evaluated, 175 were ranked across the country in at least one specialty.

The Mayo Clinic was No. 1 in diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, gynecology, nephrology, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

It was second in cardiology and heart surgery as well as orthopedics. It was third in the treatment of cancer and rheumatology.

The data used by US News & World to calculate the rankings came from a previous period of the COVID-19 pandemic and were not affected by the impact of pandemics on hospitals.

While the ranking repeatedly Nr. 1 on this list feels like a time loop of Groundhog Day, Interim Chief of Staff of Mayo Clinics, Dr. Andrew Limper said the appointment to the top hospital is still important for a variety of reasons.

The importance for patients is that it provides a mass of places they can go for serious and complex care when they have a real medical problem they should have attended to, he said. It is a measure of the quality of the institution. I think referral physicians who have a patient with a complex problem also use those rankings to help choose where to send him or her for their advanced health care.

The ranking of these years included new criteria regarding health equality, including whether the patients each hospital treated treated reflected the racial and ethnic diversity of the surrounding community.

At approximately four in five hospitals, we found that minority community residents were under-represented among patients receiving services such as joint replacement, cancer surgery, and routine heart procedures, said U.S. News Management Editor Ben Harder. Against this background, however, we have found significant hospital exceptions that provide care for a disproportionate proportion of minority residents in their communities. These metrics are just the beginning; we aim to expand our measure of health equality in the future.

This is an aspect that the Mayo Clinic has been focusing on lately as a goal.

We are working within the community as well as within our regions to ensure equal care across the board. We have set up offices to look at how we provide care, but also how we interact with the community. And how to have a very fair and inclusive workplace, Limper said. We want to be an attractive culture for everyone who cares here and works here.

Also new in the rankings this year were criteria related to the management of seven conditions and procedures including heart attack, stroke, pneumonia, diabetes, kidney failure, thigh fracture and spinal fusion.

This ranking, although considered the best by many, is not the only one in the list of hospitals. Newsweek Magazine published an annual ranking of the Worlds Best Hospitals. For 2020, it located the Mayo Clinic at No. 1, followed by the Cleveland Clinic and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Now that the Mayo Clinic is consistently ranked at No. 1, what should clinics do to avoid competitors seeking to lower them?

This is an interesting question. Because you know, at the end of the day, I do not think we focus on ranking as much as it is appropriate for the patient. Mayo doctors would always say, if you focus on the needs of the patient, everything else is fine. And indeed yes, said Limper. We work in that team care and offer new treatments to people. And we continue to strive to be more and more confident and efficient and to provide an excellent experience. And when we do, you know, we hope the ranking works.

“It’s great to get the rankings,” he said. Of course we are very honored, but we do what we do to provide the best care for the patient. “

Top 5

For the sixth year in a row, the Mayo Clinic has been named leading hospital in US News & World Report magazine the annual ranking of the 20 best Hospitals of the country. Here is the Top 5: