The Alaska Storm on Twitter shows that free speech can cost





An international news story about the alleged tweets of an Alaska Assistant Attorney General (AAG) has some Alaskans worried about free speech. They do not need. Once you show how the First Amendment applies to public employees, the rest is common sense. Last week, The Guardian, a British newspaper, published evidence linking a current Alaska AAG to racist-ranging tweets, advocating violence against dissidents, to recommending a death sentence for transgender resuscitation surgery. If true, even though he was posting under a moniker, AAG demonstrated a noticeable loss of intelligence by linking his tweets to enough personal data that he was convincingly identified. The Alaska Law Department has opened an investigation. An Alaska ACLU spokesman told the Anchorage Daily News that state employees have the right to free speech. Yes, yes, but it is limited in terms of their employment. The First Amendment protects us from the government summarizing our speech. The U.S. and Alaska Supreme Courts have ruled that the right is different when the government is our employer with whom we have sought a mutually beneficial employment agreement. An employer should not pay employees for speech that undermines their mission. Especially when that employer the government is supposed to represent everyone. For a speech of public employees to be protected from the response of their employers, it must have to do with a matter of public interest. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that in Pickering against the Board of Education (1968) and our supreme state court did in Wickwire v. State (1986) If speech is not about a public concern, it is not defended. From a public policy point of view, it makes sense to encourage employee speech about government operations as employees are often in the best position to provide informed opinions. This suggests that some speeches about government operations may address a public concern. Even if the speech is about a public concern, the speaker is not free at home. Pickering in court should balance the employer’s interest in providing the public services it performs against the interest of individual employees in speech. Alaska approved this balance in Wickwire. Incitement to racism and violence Twitter does not address government operations or any other public concern as implied by the courts. Our AAG suspect in the tweets represents the Department of Corrections, including civil rights cases. So he also loses proof of balance when the court weighs the critical mission of the correctional department, which is undermined by public distrust, against the interest of tweets to express racist, violent opinions. Libby Balakar, a former AAG who won a state settlement after being fired for liberal views blogs under her name, wrote a DNA comment on the matter. She does not like the idea of ​​the government monitoring the personal social media of its employees. The government did not do it here. An international news headline brought the issue to the attention of everyone, including the Department of Justice. This is what can happen when you post online the equivalent of a giant neon sign in the sky that anyone with an internet connection can see. Mrs. Bakalar thought the state may have painted itself in a corner with its issue and may not be able to rest on Twitter anonymously by posting AAG for expressing its thoughts, albeit embarrassing. I do not agree Neither the state nor the courts should be so liberal and politically correct. All speech is not created equal. You can not shout fire in a crowded theater, and it’s his an attack to place, in words, another with the fear of a rapid physical injury. Courts are able to distinguish between liberal or conservative views and racist language and incitement to violence. Another fairly left-wing lawyer said of the AAG tweet claim, he was right about his opinions. Yes, he does. But he does not have a constitutional right to a government job and its benefits. When he requests and accepts such work, his speech is restricted by the law governing the speech of public employees or he faces legal consequences. If the DOL investigation confirms the content of the tweets and the AAG posted them, I believe the state is on strong legal grounds to take action on the action including termination. The tweets here are unacceptable to someone who gets paid to represent all Alaskans. They undermine public confidence in a government that will consciously continue to employ such a person and undermine public service mission governments. How can Alaskan African-Americans, liberal or transgender, trust the legal representation of such a person? If AAG posts the tweets, it could legally cost him his job. Some would argue that it would be more costly if he kept it and the administration and DOL lost public trust. Val Van Brocklin is a former state and federal prosecutor in Alaska. She is a national trainer and writer on numerous legal topics including the rights, responsibilities and obligations of public employees for their online posts.

