Clouds can accelerate global warming

One of the most crucial questions about climate change is also one of the most difficult: How much exactly will the Earth warm in response to future greenhouse gas emissions?

The answer, scientists say, lies in the sky above our heads. Clouds are fluffy and impossible gatekeepers of climate change – they play a critical role in how fast the world heats up.

A number of recent studies have shed new light on that role. As the world warms, cloud cover will change across the globe. And these changing clouds will probably accelerate global warming.

This means that the Earth may be slightly more sensitive to greenhouse gases than some older estimates may have suggested.

“Clouds are a great uncertainty,” said Paulo Ceppi, a climate scientist at Imperial College London and a co-author of one of the new studies. “And that was the main motive. We want to understand how the clouds will change and how this reaction of the clouds will affect global warming. “

Cloud searching is a tricky business. Clouds sometimes have a warming effect on the local climate and sometimes a cooling effect – it all depends on the type of clouds, the local climate and a range of other conditions.

Climate change only complicates matters. Global warming is expected to raise certain types of clouds in certain places and lower them in other places. Overall, it is a vast and complex patchwork of effects across the globe.

For years, scientists have struggled to determine exactly how clouds would change with warming in the future – and whether they would exacerbate climate change, or whether they could mitigate some of its effects. It has been a difficult question to answer. Scientists typically use computer models to make predictions about future climate change. But clouds are extremely difficult to simulate, especially on a global scale.

In recent months, however, some studies have begun to take its toll. Everyone is coming to the same conclusions: Some of the worst-case scenarios of global warming may be less likely than scientists previously thought. But some of the best scenarios will also not happen either.

These studies focus on the same question: How much, exactly, would the world warm if carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere reached twice their pre-industrial levels?

Now it is a hypothetical question. But that may soon change.

Before the Industrial Revolution, about 150 years ago, global carbon dioxide levels ranged from about 280 parts per million. Double would be 560 ppm. Today, concentrations are already higher than 410 ppm and climb every year.

This CO 2 -the duplicate question – a metric known to scientists as “equilibrium sensitivity to climate” – has been a major question among climate researchers for decades.

It has also been difficult to make progress.

In 1979, a seminar report from the National Academy of Sciences suggested that the planet would probably warm from somewhere between 1.5 to 4.5 degrees Celsius in response. For years, study after study came to more or less the same conclusion.

Only recently have researchers begun to narrow it down – and improvements in cloud research have had a lot to do with it.

Last year, a new groundbreaking study found that a doubling of CO 2 is likely to result in warming somewhere from 2.6 degrees to 3.9 degrees Celsius.

It’s a much narrower forecast, excluding some of the higher-level forecasts and eliminating much of the lower range. The study brought together all the latest research on climate sensitivity, calculating various lines of evidence – including recent advances in cloud research.

And in recent months, several recent studies – mainly focused on clouds – have also supported a narrower range of climate sensitivities.

or February Study IN Climate change in nature suggested a possible sensitivity of about 3.5 C. A Can study, also in Climate change in nature, said about 3 C. Both studies suggested that clouds, on a global scale, would probably have a moderate amplifying effect on the rate of global warming.

These studies used real-world observations to draw their own conclusions. They compiled large amounts of data on cloud behavior – how clouds react to changes in temperature, humidity, and other weather variables – and then perform statistical analysis of those observations to understand how clouds are likely to respond. future climate change.

It’s a fairly traditional way to tackle the problem, according to Mark Zelinka, a climate scientist and cloud expert at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and co-author of the May study and last year’s study.

or newer study, on the other hand, has taken a less conventional approach. Published last week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study used machine learning to understand how clouds react to changes in their environments.

Machine learning is a branch of artificial intelligence in which computers sift large amounts of data, identify patterns, and then use those patterns to build algorithms that predict how future data should behave under different conditions. In this case, the researchers used real-world observations of how reactions respond to environmental changes.

The machine learning approach reached a similar conclusion: a closer climate sensitivity, which excludes most mild climate scenarios. The study found that there is almost no chance of a climate sensitivity below 2 C.

“I thought for a while that the cloud problem was particularly appropriate for machine learning approaches,” said Ceppi, who conducted the study with his climate scientist colleague and machine learning expert Peer Nowack. “If you want to understand the relationship between clouds and temperature or humidity or wind, it is quite difficult to excite the individual effects of each of these environmental variables.”

Machine learning can be a simpler way to handle such a complicated set of data, he said.

Machine learning is showing promise in other types of cloud research as well. Several research groups are experimenting with the inclusion of machine learning components in global climate models as a way to work around cloud simulation difficulties.

Clouds pose a challenge to models because they require extremely fine physics – after all, clouds are formed by tiny droplets of water in the sky. Simulating these microscopic processes on a global scale would require an unimaginable level of computing power; it is simply not possible.

To cross that, modelers usually do not force their models to physically simulate cloud formation. Instead, they manually enter information about how clouds should form and respond to changes in their environments, a tactic known as parameter.

Machine learning can be an alternative to parameterization. Instead of introducing a rule for how clouds should behave within the model, a machine learning component can build algorithms that predict how clouds should respond.

It is still not exactly a common strategy. But numerous research groups in recent years have begun to investigate how useful it may be.

These are promising advances in the complex field of cloud research. However, “machine learning is a super useful tool, but without medicine,” warned Piers Forster, director of the Priestley International Climate Center at the University of Leeds, in an email to E&E News.

Machine learning is an efficient way to analyze complicated sets of data – but it can leave some questions unanswered about the underlying physical processes behind that data. There is still plenty of room for more traditional research on the ways and means of cloud behavior.

“Coordinated developments on both fronts are the answer in my mind,” Forster added.

In the meantime, Zelinka added, it is reassuring that different strategies have reached similar conclusions.

“If it were just a study, you could question the consistency of this result,” Zelinka said. “But if you get more and more evidence from independent authors using independent techniques, and everyone is coming to a similar conclusion, that’s pretty powerful.”

