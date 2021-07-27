Aaron Rodgers reportedly decided to return to the Packers; The NFL world reacts to the latest update





Aaron Rodgers is shining his dancing shoes. Just days after the Packers defender (and his teammate Davante Adams) shared images of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to“The Last Dance,” sounds like Rodgers is taking the dance floor this Tuesday at the Packers training camp. NFL Network Ian Rapoport reports that sources close to Rodgers say the expectation is that the quarterback will report to training camp this week, which should end Rodgers’ “uncertain future” at Green Bay. # Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has told people close to him that he plans to play for GB this season, sources say. This is the reception. Many factors are at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he hopes for a positive outcome, there is a light of optimism. Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021 MORE: The latest SN rankings for NFL power The report said the decision to report to the training camp is something that has arisen in the past 24 hours, which means Rodgers really has not made a decision about his future until a point on Sunday if the information The ratio is strong. The seemingly imminent end of the several-month saga between Rodgers and the Packers had no clear genesis and, apparently, no clear solution outside the MVP in power determined to take the field. Some reports indicated that Rodgers had refused an extension of his big money contract at remain with Green Bay, while others say he had big calf with the front office. Either way, it looks like the 2021 season may be the last dance with Rodgers in Green Bay. His contract situation coupled with off-season drama and Jordan Love drafting could lead to a more sleek outing next year, but who really knows this guy? Many people, from Rodgers teammates to NFL analysts, had a lot of reactions to the news that Rodgers is potentially adapting to green and gold again. So what exactly did Aaron Rodgers get in doing all this? They still do not bring any weapons and Jordan Love is still on the team. Euklidi (@ Deuce1042) July 26, 2021 You know Aaron Rodgers would show up; much the same way I knew my six year old would come around even after she was angry and said she would not go to Disneyland. https://t.co/xxJaGsCbaq Adam Rank (@adamrank) July 26, 2021 Maybe Rodgers has a big investment in sports radio talks and just wanted to give them something to talk about for the last 3 months. Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) July 26, 2021

