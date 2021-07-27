International
Move to shift rough sleep from motels to shelter after blockage
Members of more than 300 families affected by homelessness or domestic violence have been accommodated in motels during the seven-day blockade of South Australia, with the State Government promising to move as many of them into permanent housing.
A State Government spokesman told In day that members of 310 families who were sleeping soundly or experiencing violence or abuse at home when the blockade began last Tuesday night were relocated to temporary accommodation at the motel.
They were provided with food supplies from Hutt Street Center, Westcare and Anglicare, while the mental health organization Sonder provided support to those in need.
Human Services Minister Michelle Lensink said those who want to engage with services will continue to be supported when the blockade is lifted a minute after midnight tonight.
She said the Government will give priority to clients in housing, including public or community housing, boarding houses or supported and transient accommodation.
Our number one priority was to ensure that our most vulnerable South Australians were safe and secure during the blockade across the state and just like our approach last year, those who were accommodated will continue to receive post-blockade support if they so wish. , said Lensink.
After all, we want to see as many sheltered people as possible.
At the height of the pandemic last year, the government relocated 250 people experiencing homelessness from motel accommodation to long-term shelter.
However, not all who settled in motel accommodations were relocated to permanent housing, with the Government reporting that up to 542 people experiencing homelessness were in motels in July last year.
The chief executive of the SA Housing Authority Michael Buchan said at a parliamentary committee hearing last year that approximately 140 of them were later expelled for problematic behavior, or voluntarily chose to leave.
The opposition has accused the Government of using the vacuum measures to address the homeless, with human services spokesman Nat Cook warning that those placed in temporary shelters during the blockade could be sent back to the streets.
This program does not offer long-term or short-term solutions for people who are homeless, she said.
Hotel rooms are not homes. What is this government actually doing to shelter these people?
After the last years of the hotel program, when the Government said they would not put people back on the streets, they did.
Lensink said after the blockade ended, homeless support organizations funded under the model of the State Government homeless alliances will work with Housing SA to give priority to clients in housing.
Each Alliance is engaging with clients regarding their housing and support needs, to support anyone who wants support, and working together to prioritize clients in housing, she said.
This coordinated process will ensure that housing outcomes prioritize the most vulnerable groups, including approximate sleepers and women and families whose safety is at risk.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us what we can achieve when we work together to achieve a common goal and I congratulate everyone on their tireless work that has so far produced some fantastic results.
In day announced last week that calls to states 24/7 homelessness service had increased by 300 percent since the block was announced.
The latest figures from the Zero Adelaide Project show that as of May, there were 119 people in the city who were sleeping soundly.
