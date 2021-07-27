Biden announces end of combat mission in Iraq as shifts focus on US foreign policy





Biden told reporters at the Oval Office along with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi that the US mission in Iraq would be relocated.

“I think things are going well. Our role in Iraq will be … to be available to continue training, to help, to help and to deal with ISIS – as it arrives. But we do not we will be, by the end of the year, on a combat mission, “the President said later.

“We support the strengthening of Iraq’s democracy and we look forward to making sure that elections take place in October,” Biden added, along with the politically challenged prime minister. “And we are also committed to our security co-operation, our joint fight against ISIS. It is critical to the stability of the region and our co-operation against terrorism will continue, even as we move into this new phase we will talk about it.”

This will also not result in the withdrawal of US troops from the country, as has happened in Afghanistan. There are now 2,500 US troops in Iraq, and officials declined to say how that number would change after Monday’s announcement. The U.S. and Iraqis are expected to announce the U.S. mission will move fully into an advisory role by the end of the year – meaning some of the changes to current levels can only come on paper. However, both decisions are the best illustrations of Biden’s attempt to shift American foreign policy away from decisions made nearly two decades ago. Instead, he wants to focus on threats from China, where a senior U.S. diplomat traveled this week for a series of tense meetings. US troops and their coalition allies first invaded Iraq in 2003 on the premise that the Saddam Hussein-led government had developed weapons of mass destruction. The weapons were never found. Biden voted to authorize the force against Iraq as a senator and even joined then-President George W. Bush in the White House in the East Hall when he signed the resolution. He later criticized the Bush administration for its handling of the war. Then-President Barack Obama announced a troop withdrawal from the country in 2011. But they returned in 2014 to help fight Islamic State terrorists. Biden was primarily responsible for Iraq’s portfolio as vice president, traveling the country at many points and engaging his various political factions. His son Beau served as a reserve in the country before his death from brain cancer in 2015. Biden has said he suspects exposure to toxins produced in pieces of military waste incineration led to his son’s condition. Ahead of the first meeting between the two leaders, their governments held technical talks on Thursday and Friday as part of the strategic dialogue between the two countries. As part of Monday’s meeting, Biden will highlight continued diplomatic and humanitarian support for Iraq, including a plan to provide the country with 500,000 doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. Withdrawal from the combat mission is not a major adjustment to the U.S. presence in the region, which already concentrates most of its efforts on advising and assisting the Iraqi military. In recent months, US troops in Iraq have been the target of Iranian drone strikes, prompting retaliatory action back and forth. Tensions escalated dramatically when then-President Donald Trump ordered a strike killing Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s top commander, during a visit to a Baghdad airport. While not marking a significant change in troop levels, the symbolic departure from Iraq is still visible to the President. Defending his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, Biden has repeatedly said it is time to focus on threats from today rather than 20 years ago. As in Afghanistan, the results of the 18-year US presence in Iraq are mixed. “No one will declare ‘mission accomplished,'” a senior administration official said, referring to the large post-Bush banner unfurled on USS aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln when he declared combat operations in Iraq more than three months after US troops. entered the country for the first time. “The goal is the permanent defeat of ISIS,” the official said. “We recognize that you have to keep up the pressure on these networks as they seek to rebuild, but the role for US forces and coalition forces can be pulled, you know, deep into the background where we are training, advising, sharing intelligence, assisted with logistics “.

