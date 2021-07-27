The Israeli Defense Minister will visit France to discuss NSO, Iran





JERUSALEM, July 27 (Reuters) – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will travel to France this week to discuss spies sold by the Israeli cyber firm NSO that was allegedly used to target French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron’s phone was on a list of targets that were monitored by Morocco, which used the NSO Group’s Pegasus program, according to the French newspaper Le Monde. The French leader has called for an investigation. Gantz will meet with French Defense Minister Florence Parly on Wednesday, an official Israeli statement said. “Gantz will discuss the crisis in Lebanon and the ongoing agreement with Iran. He will also update the minister on the NSO topic,” she said. Israel’s Ministry of Defense oversees commercial exports of spyware and cyber surveillance technologies such as Pegasus. A global investigation published last week by 17 media organizations, led by the Paris-based nonprofit group Forbidden Stories, said Pegasus had been used in the attempted and successful attacks on smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists. Israel has since set up a senior inter-ministerial team to assess any possible misuse of spyware. The NSO denied the reports, saying it was “full of erroneous assumptions and uncorrected theories”. The Pegasus is intended to be used only by government intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies to combat terrorism and crime, the company said. Gantz’s trip was planned ahead of the NSO issue and aimed to focus on escalating the economic crisis in Lebanon, which shares a border with Israel, and on world powers’ efforts to resume a nuclear deal with Iran, Israeli media reported. Israel is concerned that a resurgence of the deal could eventually allow its enemy Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons. Iran denies seeking the bomb. Efforts to revive the 2015 deal, after then-President Donald Trump abandoned it in 2018, have been slow to make progress. France’s foreign ministry said Monday that Iran was risking the possibility of concluding an agreement with world powers on reviving the deal if it did not return to the negotiating table soon. Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Nick Macfie Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

