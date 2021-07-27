The capture of Kais Saieds in Tunisia

On July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied froze parliament, dismissed the prime minister and announced that he would govern temporarily by decree. Surrounded by military and security officials, Saied also lifted parliamentary immunity, threatening to subject corrupt lawmakers to the law regardless of their wealth and positions. On July 26, he also released a nationwide curfew for 30 days.

Saieds seizure of power represents a major test for Tunisia’s new democracy, as serious as it is protests in 2013 which nearly disrupted the initial transition. How Tunisian and international audiences react to Saieds’ announcement is likely to shape whether the country remains the only Arab democracy in the world, or falls into what political scientists call a self-imposed coup or takeover.

The roots of the crisis

Despite the transition to democracy and the adoption of a progressive constitution by consensus, Tunisia since the 2011 revolution has been hit hard by a sluggish economy, perceptions of corruption and growing frustration with political parties. These trends prompted the rise of Saied, an independent law professor who won a landslide victory in the 2019 presidential election. Despite its popularity, the 2014 Tunisian constitution introduced a semi-presidential system in which Saied would share power. with a prime minister tracing his authority in parliament. This divided system has halted all political activity in Tunisia, with President Saied, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi repeatedly over the past year in DISPUTES regarding their affiliation powers. These divisions have produced a not coherent access to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has only exacerbated Tunisia’s political and political ills.

In this climate, Saieds’ seizure of power represents for some a clear break from a difficult transition, offering hope of a stronger, unburdened presidency than what Saied recently called brava in the 2014 constitution may allow it to get the economy back on track and root out corruption in the political class. But instead of negotiating a constitutional review, Saied has seized full power, freezing parliament and firing the prime minister by decree. Ghannouchi, speaker of parliament, accordingly slamming Saieds moves like a coup against revolution and constitution. The four largest parliamentary parties including the Islamic parties Ennahda and the Karama Coalition and the secular parties Qalb Tounes and the Democratic Current among others have also condemned Saieds’s actions as unconstitutional.

A constitutional coup?

President Saied, former professor of constitutional law, claims to have acted in accordance with Article 80 of Tunisia constitution, which allows the president to claim extraordinary powers for 30 days in the event of imminent danger to the state or its functioning. However, even an official reading of Article 80 can see that it also mandates that the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament be consulted, and that Parliament remain in a state of continuous session during such a period, not frozen.

Unfortunately, a body that can judge whether Article 80 has been properly applied and, in this case, the only body that under Article 80 can end Saieds’s extraordinary powers is the constitutional court, which does not yet exist. . Although its creation was mandated by the 2014 constitution, Tunisia’s corrupt political landscape has prevented the parties from reaching an agreement on membership in the courts.

From evil to evil

Without a judicial solution, the crisis has instead escalated in a more controversial direction in the last 24 hours. Late Sunday, Ghannouchi, Vice President Samira Chaouachi and other parliamentary leaders tried to challenge Saieds’ decree and hold a parliamentary session, in accordance with the constitution.

However, an army unit stationed outside parliament blocked their entrance. On the one hand, it can be argued that the Tunisian army, a historically professional and apolitical force, was simply following the orders of the presidents (despite their unstable constitutional foundations). Intentionally or not, however, her actions have also had major political consequences, creating perceptions that the military may be loyal to Saied and reinforcing the impression that this was indeed a self-defeating coup. Saieds’s dismissal of the defense minister fueled further rumors that he was trying to ensure the loyalty of the military to what may come in the days and weeks ahead.

Police, for their part, have also apparently shown their loyalty to Saied in the last 24 hours, most importantly by stormy Al-Jazeera office in a clear violation of press freedom. Tunisian media as well reported that Saied appointed the head of his presidential guard, Khaled Yahyaoui, with the responsibilities of interior minister. Given that the police have suffered little security sector reform since the revolution, continuing to commit widespread abuses, they may also have played a critical role in consolidating the Saieds coup attempt.

Equally worrying was the reaction of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT), which won a Nobel Peace Prize for its role in the mediation negotiations that resolved the Tunisian crisis in 2013. However, instead of a neutral statement calling for dialogue, the UGTT instead emerged in support of Saieds’ actions, saying they were in line with the constitution, but expressing concerns that he should stay for 30 days and not expand his powers further.

The way forward

Although most political parties opposed Saieds’s actions, the lack of opposition (or even ostensible support) from the military, police and UGTT suggests that Saied will not step down any time soon. Moving forward, the crisis is likely to escalate, with both sides urging their supporters to take to the streets.

The outcome of the crisis will be shaped in part by who can mobilize more supporters to vote on foot. At this stage, the balance of power seems to favor Saied. Although he no longer enjoys Approval rating 87% he did in 2019 (polls today set him closer to 40%), he remains the most famous figure in Tunisia. Beyond his base, Tunisians seeking a stronger presidency, as well as those hostile to political parties and to Ennahda in particular, may also approve his decrees. That said, most political parties have come out against the coup and are likely to mobilize in significant numbers as well.

But the duel protests that emerged today also make the situation even more volatile, raising the specter of clashes between the two sides. Preventing this potential for violence requires Saied and political parties to escalate and negotiate a way out of the crisis. Critical to be seen in this regard will be the position of the UGTT and other civil society actors: how long until they intervene once again to help mediate a way out of this crisis?

Another important factor to look at is the reaction of the international community. With the exception of Turkey, which came out strongly against the suspension of the democratic process by Saieds, most of the countries and bodies that weighed (Germany, European Union, KB, and SH.BA) generally adopted a reception and viewing approach, expressing concern and seeking content and dialogue. However, if the world’s democracies do not come out strongly against the coup attempt, it leaves a chance for counter-revolutionary powers like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to influence the crisis in support of Saied, as they did for the Egyptians Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi With Tunisia’s economy in dire straits, foreign support and aid could shape the outcome of this crisis, for better or for worse.