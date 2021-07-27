PCT International provides $ 5 million in funding | tidings





TEMPE, Ariz .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – July 26, 2021 – PCT Internationalhas received Court approval for $ 5 million in financing following Confirmation of its Chapter 11 Plan by TRGP Investment Partners, LP. TRGP has a successful history of helping companies in similar circumstances focus on growth and opportunities. This funding enhances the PCT Chapter 11 plan as it moves toward Confirmation and demonstrates the strength of the allegation of abuse against Robins Kaplan LLP. Funding will be provided by TRGP for PCT on unforeseen grounds. The PCT is only required to reimburse the funds from the proceeds of the misuse case upon receipt of payment for its misuse claim against Robins Kaplan. Advanced funds from TRGP are specially available to pay creditors under the pending reorganization plan, which has gained over 97% support for the amount and number of creditors in question. The only opponent to approve the plan is Robins Kaplan. Robins Kaplan was also the only party to oppose the funding and the Court upheld it for their objections. PCTs General Counsel Doug Drury noted: We found Robins Kaplans objections regarding funding. If they were confident of dominance, why would they oppose $ 5 million in funds that would not have to be repaid if they won the misuse case? In August 2019, the PCT hired Leo Beus of the well-known national law firm of Beus Gilbert McGroder, PLLC of Phoenix, Arizona, to represent him in the case of misuse on a full contingency basis. The participation of BGMs was helpful in demonstrating the strength of the issue and securing TRGP funding. PCT continues its growing momentum and these positive developments are a direct reflection of the success, innovation and growth that will come. circle PCT International, Inc. is a private company serving a significant segment of the global telecommunications infrastructure. PCT has manufactured over 1,000,000 miles of coaxial cables with its proprietary technology. PCT has also sold over three billion cable connections worldwide. Coaxial cables and patented PCT connectors have been installed in millions of homes and businesses worldwide. To learn more, visit, http://www.pctinternational.com/our-company/. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005828/sq/ CONTACT: Company contact Doug Drury General Counsel PCT International, Inc. [email protected] Contact in the media Isaac valenzuela VP Marketing Andes Industries, Inc. [email protected] WORD WORD: UNITED STATES Taiwan NORTH AMERICA PACIFIC ASIA Industry Keyword: TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARDWARE TECHNOLOGY SOURCE: PCT International Business wire for copyright 2021 PUB: 26.07.2021 07:32 PM / DISK: 26.07.2021 07:32 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005828/sq

Business wire for copyright 2021

