Eastern Tunisia democracy is in crisis. But troubles have been created for a decadeExBulletin

Few Abid / AP

A power struggle in Tunisia threatens the fragile democracy that was one of the few bright spots of the Arab Spring 2011, the movement to oust dictators across the Middle East.

Over the weekend, President Kais Saied plunged the country into crisis after closing parliament for a 30-day period and firing the prime minister as well as the country’s defense and justice ministers. He was assisted by the army, who surrounded the parliament. A curfew has been imposed and gatherings of more than three people are banned.

Saied, an independent who was elected in 2019, justified the moves by citing the constitution, saying they were necessary after Sunday’s mass protests turned violent. Demonstrators across the country mobilized over the weekend demanding the resignation of the prime minister and his cabinet for allegedly mistreating the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s near-economic collapse.

Critics have labeled it a coup. They say the president, who now controls the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, is rebuilding the same kind of authoritarian government, the revolution that collapsed a decade ago.

The Saied supporter is celebrating Sunday’s dramatic turnaround and the departure of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi. They say it feels like a fresh hope after years of chaos and disappointment. Some are standing next to soldiers who have surrounded parliament, blocking lawmakers from entering.

On Monday, clashes between Saied and Mechichi supporters continued in the Tunisian capital, although the ousted Prime Minister said he would accept his powers as Saied’s next appointee.

The country has been in turmoil for a decade

Dissatisfaction has erupted in Tunisia since the 2011 revolution and the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the country’s economy and healthcare system to the brink of collapse.

As the Arab Spring movement launched democracy and a long-awaited freedom of expression, Tunisians say a string of governments since they were nine have failed to provide tangible adjustments to rampant unemployment, poverty, inflation and poor social services, says Monica Marks , Assistant Professor of Arab Crossroads Studies at New York University in Abu Dhabi.

Marks told NPR that the economic crisis and pandemic-related blockages have made conditions “more difficult than ever”, and another recent rise has only increased public frustration.

“This year has been probably the most difficult year since the revolution, economically speaking,” Marks said, adding that as a result, Tunisians are desperate for radical change. “They want a radical shock therapy for Tunisian democracy because they see their system locked in a deep political paralysis and they are desperate for any kind of solution.”

But she warns Saied supporters that in such a fragile and nascent democracy, extreme change could have potentially serious consequences.

“The so-called solution that President Kais Saied is now proposing threatens to kill the patient; to completely kill, in other words, democracy itself.”

Saied vs Ennahda

Saied appointed Mechichi to the post of Prime Minister after his election in 2019, but the two have been caught in a power struggle ever since. (Mechichi’s predecessor was forced to leave after just a few months at work due to a corruption scandal.)

The populist president who took office with promises to remove the plague of political corruption is also at odds with Ennahda leaders. This is the moderate Islamic party which is the largest group in parliament and a lot blames for the current concerns of the nation.

On Monday, Rached Ghannouchi, who heads Ennahda and is the speaker of parliament, tried to enter the building but was blocked by troops.

Standing in front of the barricade, the 80-year-old denounced Saied’s unilateral takeover and reiterated a call for Ennahda loyalists to rise up against Saied supporters.

“I am against collecting all powers in the hands of one person,” he said outside the parliament building.

Ghannouchi opposes Saied’s argument that his actions are sanctioned by the constitution and says Ennahda, not the president, has the right to propose replacing Mechichi.

The response from international leaders has been mixed

In the Middle East, Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party, which has Islamic roots, condemned Saied’s actions against Islamist Enahhda and other parties. Qatar, which has supported Sunni Islamists such as the Muslim Brotherhood, has called on all parties to avoid escalation.

Western governments are being cautious as they wait and see the approach. For now, they are avoiding describing Saied’s actions as a coup. But many are signaling concern that Saied’s actions are jeopardizing Tunisia’s democracy.

The European Union is urging Tunisian politicians to respect the country’s constitution. In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for calm and for the country to adhere to democratic principles.

With additional reports from Ruth Sherlock of NPR in Beirut.