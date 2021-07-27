Despite the controversy, Little Bhutan opens a second round of mass vaccinations.





Less than two weeks ago, a charter flight carrying half a million doses of the Modernas Covid-19 vaccine took off from Kentucky and touched Bhutan International Airport. By Monday, most adults in the remote Himalayan kingdom had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, all through donated photographs. The July 12 flight was the culmination of a diplomatic row during a week in which the Bhutanese government urged 28 countries to provide doses for its second round of vaccinations, according to Will Parks, the country’s representative to the United Nations children’s agency. . The plane carried doses donated by the United States and distributed through Covax, a global vaccine-sharing partnership. Separately, Denmark shipped 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca directly; Bulgaria, Croatia and other nations sent another 100,000; and China shipped 50,000 doses of its Sinopharm vaccine. Most of Bhutan’s second-round shots were administered over the past week, including high-altitude yak shepherds. The success of the Bhutanese is evident because the campaign to vaccinate the world’s poorest countries is largely fierce as rich nations delay delivery of doses, exacerbating disparities in the pandemic response that analysts see as a moral and epidemiological failure.

I hope this piece of good news works as an incentive for the international community to do more to reach other countries in need of vaccines, said Lisa Herzog, a professor of philosophy at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands who has studied ethics of the Covax distribution model. In March, Bhutan made an extraordinary achievement: vaccinating more than 93 percent of eligible adults with the first doses in a country where some villages are only accessible by helicopter or on foot. But the success of this venture meant that the government had to carry out a second round of vaccinations within the recommended window of 12 to 16 weeks. The first round of 550,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine was donated by the Government of India, where the drug is known as Covishield and is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the largest manufacturer of vaccines in the world. But India later cut vaccine exports as its outbreak escalated. Bhutan had that kind of circumstantial necessity to pursue, pursue and pursue vaccines in sufficient quantities to reach massively in a limited time, to be used in a massive vaccination for the second round, said Dr. Parks, UNICEF Representative. Other countries have not had that kind of circumstance where they have made a massive first round. It was a simple effect. Tashi Yangchen, a representative from the Ministry of Health in Bhutan, said the second round of mass vaccination was completed on Monday with 90.2 per cent of fully qualified adults fully vaccinated. Dr. Parks said the official figure would rise slightly further in the coming days as people in hard-to-reach groups, such as nomadic tribes, took the second blow.

Dr. Parks praised leadership from the Bhutanese government and the royal palace, plus low levels of vaccine reluctance and a strong cold-chain infrastructure. Another reason, he said, was that the success of the first round of shooting helped prove to donors that the country with less than 800,000 people could open a second round efficiently and effectively. Some of the other countries that were struggling with the use of the vaccines they had available could not really fall into that demonstration that if you give it, we will use it, he said.

