



Victorian Minister for Health Martin Foley speaks to the media at the daily press conference on July 26, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Darrian Traynor | Getty Images Australia’s Victoria State said on Tuesday it would lift a tight block as it limits the spread of Covid-19, while neighboring New South Wales faces an extension of the restrictions as new daily cases went to a 16-month high. More than half of Australia’s population close to 26 million has been stranded in recent weeks after an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant spread to Sydney’s New South Wales capital and spread to three states. New South Wales reported 172 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, up from 145 the day before, with at least 60 time spent in the community while being contagious. New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said a decision on whether to extend the five-week blockade would be made this week. But with less than 13% of the state population fully vaccinated, curbs are expected to remain. “We know we have settled in difficult yards for five weeks and we do not want to waste all the good work we have done opening up too early and then spreading the virus again,” Berejiklian told a news conference. In contrast, the state of Victoria said most of the restrictions imposed on July 15 will be lifted by Wednesday after registering only 10 human infections already in quarantine. “Overall, this is a good day,” Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. Victoria’s 5 million residents will now be allowed to leave home freely and schools will reopen, though families will not be allowed to have visitors. SouthAustralia also said it would lift a blockade on Wednesday after recording zero Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The blockades have boosted Australia’s chances of recording its second recession in as many years, though Treasury Josh Frydenberg said talks on Tuesday were premature. Frydenberg said last week the country’s $ 2 trillion ($ 1.5 trillion) economy is expected to shrink to recent GDP figures, with blockades costing about $ 300 million a day. Rapid tracking of contacts, strict rules of social distancing and blockages help Australia keep its Covid-19 numbers low, with just under 33,100 cases and 920 deaths since the pandemic first appeared in early year 2020. However, the Sydney blast has seen a wave of hospitalizations and 10 deaths in recent weeks. New South Wales said 169 people are in hospital with the virus, of whom 46 are in intensive care. Amid heightened concerns about an increase in youth hospital admissions, Australia has urged people to get the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after trying to secure adequate supplies of Pfizer inoculations. Authorities had previously recommended only those over 60 should take the AstraZeneca stroke after rare but serious cases of blood clots.

