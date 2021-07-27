Biden makes two paths to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan





US forces in Iraq also support about 900 US troops in neighboring Syria, where the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces continue to conduct ground operations against Islamic State in northeastern countries. If the United States were to withdraw from Iraq, it would make it much more difficult to support the Syrian mission. Many Biden administration officials are also haunted by the failed withdrawal from Iraq in 2011. The United States withdrew three years later after James Foley, an American journalist, was beheaded by Islamic State in August 2014 for a propaganda video and the group captured the northern third of the country. As head of US forces in Iraq, General Lloyd J. Austin III oversaw the 2011 withdrawal mission. He now serves as Mr. Bidens’ defense secretary. Richard N. Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, said a reluctance to leave Iraq altogether could be a hindrance to Obama’s decision to leave just to re-enter. And while U.S. officials insist they are not keeping troops in Iraq to fight Iran or Iran-backed militias, the military presence there also allows the United States to monitor Iran closely. For example, the drone strike that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, a powerful Iranian commander, was launched from al-Assad air base in western Iraq. US troops in Iraq are helping balance politics or contain Iran, which is a serious regional threat, said James F. Jeffrey, a former U.S. ambassador to Iraq. The incentives to stay, along with the lack of political pressure at home to leave, made Mr Bidens’s announcement on Monday largely a certain part of the diplomatic theater that did little more than formalize the current state of the game. The goal of both sides is for nothing to change and to keep about 2,500 American troops there that would do things they are already doing, said Sarhang Hamasaeed, director of Middle East programs at the United States Institute of Peace. This will support Iraqi security forces, but will not engage in combat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/26/us/politics/biden-iraq-afghanistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos