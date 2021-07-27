COVID-19 in Sask: 43 new cases, 1 new death reported Monday

Saskatchewan reported an additional death of COVID-19 along with 43 new cases Monday.

The new death was someone in the northwestern part of the province who was in the age group of 40 to 49, according to a press release from the province.

Saskatchewan has now recorded 579 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

43 new cases on Monday, 49,727 people have contracted COVID-19 in the province so far.

New cases are found in the following areas:

In the Far Northwest: 12.

In the middle north: a.

Far to the northeast: 20.

North center: a.

Saskatoon: five.

South-central: a.

Southwest: a.

There are two cases awaiting residence information, while one case that has been tested outside Saskatchewan has been added to the Saskatoon area.

According to the province, 48,792 people have been cured of the virus.

There are now 356 known active cases in the province, 20 more than were recorded on Saturday,

The seven-day provincial average of the newly known COVID-19 cases has increased once again. As of Monday it is now at 38. The seven-day average of new cases has been rising since July 17, when it fell to 24, the lowest it had been since October 2020.

There were 55 people hospitalized for the virus on Monday, a drop from 62 reported on Sunday. Ten of them are receiving intensive care.

Saskatchewan administered 2,542 doses of vaccine on Sunday. Approximately 80 percent (2,036) were second doses, while 506 were first doses.

As of Monday, 74 percent of the province’s population aged 12 and over have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 62 percent have received a second dose.