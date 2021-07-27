The Pegasus spyware saga could sow diplomatic disruption in Africa

DAVOS, Switzerland – Rwandan President Paul Kagame (L) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a session during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 24, 2019, in Davos, eastern Switzerland.

The Pegasus spyware saga has involved several African governments and could have further diplomatic consequences, experts have suggested.

An intelligence leak has claimed that the agencies used the Pegasus software of the Israeli company NSO Group to monitor the phones of thousands of politicians, dissidents, journalists, business leaders and various public figures around the world.

The investigation, conducted by the nonprofit group Forbidden Stories along with Amnesty International, the Washington Post and 16 other news organizations, alleges that military-scale spies were used to hack and monitor remote target smartphones.

“Not only does it expose the risk and harm of those illegally targeted individuals, but also the extremely destabilizing consequences on global human rights and the security of the digital environment in general,” Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said in a statement. Friday.

“The NSO Group is just a company. This is a dangerous industry that has operated on the fringes of legality for a long time, and it cannot be allowed to continue.”

The NSO Group has strongly denied the allegations in several lengthy reprimands, arguing that the investigation includes “uncorrected theories” based on “misleading interpretation of data derived from accessible and open source information”.

The NSO said the spyware was only used to spy on terrorists and other criminals and denied that the list of about 50,000 phone numbers had any connection to the company.

Macron and Morocco

French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his phone number and called on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to pursue an investigation into the allegations in the report, which showed Macron being monitored by Morocco.

Reports claim that Morocco was the most enthusiastic user of Pegasus software, with more than 10,000 of the 50,000 numbers included in the leak considered to be of interest to the country’s secret services.

The number of several journalists now imprisoned in Morocco also represents, along with former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and European Council President Charles Michel, taken during the latter’s time as Prime Minister of Belgium, and the Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The NSO Group has denied this, claiming that Macron, Ghebreyesus and the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, who also appeared on the list, had never been “targets”.