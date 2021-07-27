International
The Pegasus spyware saga could sow diplomatic disruption in Africa
DAVOS, Switzerland – Rwandan President Paul Kagame (L) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a session during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 24, 2019, in Davos, eastern Switzerland.
COFFRINI FABRICE / AFP through Getty Images
The Pegasus spyware saga has involved several African governments and could have further diplomatic consequences, experts have suggested.
An intelligence leak has claimed that the agencies used the Pegasus software of the Israeli company NSO Group to monitor the phones of thousands of politicians, dissidents, journalists, business leaders and various public figures around the world.
The investigation, conducted by the nonprofit group Forbidden Stories along with Amnesty International, the Washington Post and 16 other news organizations, alleges that military-scale spies were used to hack and monitor remote target smartphones.
“Not only does it expose the risk and harm of those illegally targeted individuals, but also the extremely destabilizing consequences on global human rights and the security of the digital environment in general,” Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said in a statement. Friday.
“The NSO Group is just a company. This is a dangerous industry that has operated on the fringes of legality for a long time, and it cannot be allowed to continue.”
The NSO Group has strongly denied the allegations in several lengthy reprimands, arguing that the investigation includes “uncorrected theories” based on “misleading interpretation of data derived from accessible and open source information”.
The NSO said the spyware was only used to spy on terrorists and other criminals and denied that the list of about 50,000 phone numbers had any connection to the company.
Macron and Morocco
French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his phone number and called on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to pursue an investigation into the allegations in the report, which showed Macron being monitored by Morocco.
Reports claim that Morocco was the most enthusiastic user of Pegasus software, with more than 10,000 of the 50,000 numbers included in the leak considered to be of interest to the country’s secret services.
The number of several journalists now imprisoned in Morocco also represents, along with former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and European Council President Charles Michel, taken during the latter’s time as Prime Minister of Belgium, and the Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The NSO Group has denied this, claiming that Macron, Ghebreyesus and the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, who also appeared on the list, had never been “targets”.
PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes as he leaves with Moroccan Prince Moulay Hassan (C) nd Moroccan King Mohammed VI (L) after attending a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11, 2018.
ERIC FEFERBERG / AFP through Getty Images
The Moroccan government has denied using Pegasus Spyware, calling the report a “soft, massive and malicious media campaign”.
A government spokesman also told the UK Guardian newspaper that the allegations were “baseless” and said Amnesty International had been “unable to prove any relationship between Morocco and the aforementioned Israeli company”.
However, NKC African Economic Analyst Francois Conradie said the revelations will inevitably have an impact on international relations.
“Morocco depends to a large extent on French diplomatic support in advancing its interests in multilateral forums like the UN and can now find its former friends on the Quai d’Orsay less inclined to be useful,” he said.
Ramaphosa and Rwanda
The number of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also appeared on the list, which was allegedly targeted by Rwanda. Relations between Kigali and Pretoria have been strained since former Rwandan intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya, a critic of President Paul Kagame, was assassinated in Johannesburg in 2013.
However, the two countries had worked to restore bilateral relations, and Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta met with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Pretoria last month to discuss co-operation on various regional issues. The Guardian reported that Ramaphosa appears to have been selected for oversight in 2019.
Conradie suggested Rwanda may have sought more leverage in pursuit of other ousters of the regime. Carine Kanimba, the daughter of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotel manager who famously housed refugees during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, is also suspected of being on Rwanda’s list.
Since leaving Rwanda in 1996, Rusesabagina has become a prominent critic of Kagame’s RPF (Rwandan Patriotic Front) government. He was arrested in August last year on nine counts of terrorism in connection with his connection to the armed wing of an opposition party, which claimed responsibility for fatal terrorist attacks in Rwanda in 2018.
KIGALI, Rwanda – Rwandan soldiers wait to board a plane to Mozambique in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, July 10, 2021. The Rwandan government on Friday began deploying a joint force of 1,000 Mozambican army and police personnel to support efforts to restore state authority in the latter’s volatile region.
Cyril Ndegeya / Xinhua via Getty Image
“Tensions between South Africa and Rwanda have been raised recently by the way Mozambique has clearly preferred a Rwandan intervention in Cabo Delgado over a regional one led by South Africa,” Conradie said.
Rwandan troops are currently deployed to assist local security forces in defending a jihadist insurgency in Mozambique which has threatened the country’s major natural gas distributors.
“And in general, the findings lead to the depressing conclusion that life for journalists and dissidents around the world, but especially in authoritarian countries like Morocco and Rwanda, will continue to become increasingly difficult,” Conradie concluded.
Rwanda has also categorically denied using the Pegasus system and claimed in a response to the Guardian that it does not possess the technical capacity to conduct espionage on such a scale. He accused the reports of being part of an “ongoing campaign to provoke tensions between Rwanda and other countries” and of sowing misinformation about the country.
