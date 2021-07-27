Contact trackers back to AHS; active COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000

Content of the article
Alberta Health Services is restoring the number of COVID-19 contact trackers as active cases across the province exceed 1,000.
An additional 387 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the past three days, bringing the number of active cases across Alberta to 1,083
During the course of the pandemic, AHS has increased its team of contact trackers from 50 to 2,500 to investigate cases of the novel coronavirus and prevent further spread. Tracking contacts became an integral part of the provinces’ response to COVID-19, with those who were positive receiving a call to investigate where they had been and who might have been exposed to catch the broadcast early.
In a statement Sunday, however, the AHS said the agency is reducing its investigation of the case and finding contacts to match current case allegations.
With COVID-19 cases at low levels and five million plus doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered across the province, AHS has moved on to the next phase of our pandemic response, the statement reads.
Programs and services that were affected by COVID-19, such as surgery, were on the rise.
There is a plan in place in the event of a need to escalate contact search, AHS said, but redeployed staff are returning to their previous positions and those who joined during the pandemic are encouraged to apply for vacant roles within the health agency.
They were now emerging on the other side of the stronger pandemic than we were before, and that would not have been possible without the investigation of our case and the contact tracking team, AHS said.
The 151 confirmed cases on Friday came from 6,077 tests, the 142 cases on Saturday were from 6,289 and the 94 new cases reported on Sunday came from 5,372 tests, for an average test positivity rate of about 2.1 percent.
The R value, or reproduction number, reported Monday for the past week is higher than Alberta has recorded in a few weeks. The R value of the province on average was 1.48. The R value was highest in the Calgary area at 1.50 and lowest in the Edmonton area at 1.37.
A value of R over one means that the transmission rate was increasing during that time period.
During the previously reported period, the Calgary area averaged 0.88, which was below the Edmonton area R value of 0.97. The average across the province was 0.84.
The Calgary area is home to the most active cases, with 654 out of 1,083. The Edmonton area has only 203 active cases and the other 221 cases are shared among the other three AHS areas.
With 60 percent of active case provinces, the highly contagious Delta variant has taken root in the Calgary area as the dominant species.
Most of the 83 COVID-19 hospitalizations are also in the Calgary area, where 45 patients are receiving care. Of the total hospitalizations, 21 of the patients are admitted to the intensive care units.
No additional deaths were reported over the weekend, so the death toll in Albertas remains at 2,322.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief health officer, encouraged people to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and those around them.
The vaccines are ready and waiting for you. Help strengthen protection in our province by scheduling your vaccination appointment with the AHS or at a participating pharmacy / physician office today, Hinshaw said.
More than 5.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Alberta, with 75.4 percent of those eligible to have received a first dose and 63.4 percent fully immunized with two.
