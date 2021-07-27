Austin: US does not want conflict with China but will not ‘shake when our interests are threatened’





“Beijing’s claim to the vast majority of the South China Sea has no basis in international law. This assertion violates the sovereignty of states in the region,” Austin said in a speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.

China claims almost the entire 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory, despite most of those claims contradicting international law.

“Beijing’s unwillingness to resolve disputes peacefully and respect the rule of law is not just happening on the water. We have also seen aggression against India, destabilization of military activity and other forms of coercion against the people of Taiwan and genocide, and “crimes against humanity. against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang,” Austin said

Despite that list, Austin said the US does not seek military conflict with Beijing. “We will not be intimidated when our interests are threatened. However, we do not seek confrontation,” he said. “Let me be clear: … I am committed to pursuing a constructive, lasting relationship with China,” he said. But six months after the Biden administration, relations between Washington and Beijing, which have deteriorated in recent years, are easier than ever. The current tension was highlighted the day before a war of words between old diplomats for both countries during talks in Tianjin, China. A U.S. delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials. The State Department called the meetings “sincere and open” – the diplomatic code for a scuffle – and portrayed Beijing as an international advantage that is overturning international norms. Beijing, describing the talks as “deep and sincere”, responded with a torrent of condemnation, with Chinese officials expressing “strong dissatisfaction” with Washington’s “extremely dangerous Chinese policy” and accusing it of hypocrisy. on human rights. Part of this U.S. policy has been consistently challenging Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea with so-called Freedom of Navigation operations, in which U.S. warships moved through disputed waters claimed by China. The U.S. Navy also conducts regular drills in the South China Sea. China says the US Navy’s presence in the region is destabilizing and in the case of Freedom of Navigation operations violates China’s sovereignty. Washington sees those operations as demonstrating its commitment to a free, open, and vital Indo-Pacific to support U.S. allies and partners around the region. Austin postponed those partnerships in Tuesday’s speech. “Our network of alliances and friendships is an unparalleled strategic asset,” Austin said. “The United States and this region are safer and more prosperous when we work together with our allies and partners,” he said. Austin said the U.S. does not ask Indo-Pacific nations to choose between Beijing and Washington, but to unite to solve regional and global problems, including the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. He noted efforts made to combat the pandemic, including Singapore’s support for India with Covid aid supplies, Singapore’s construction of vaccine manufacturing facilities and the United States’ distribution of 40 million doses of vaccine across the region . “They are incredibly effective in saving lives and preventing serious illness. And you know what? They’re free. Unconditional. No small prints. And no wires attached. Because this is an emergency. And that’s what friends do, “Austin said But he also stressed how nations around the Pacific are cooperating militarily with the US, with recent exercises involving countries like Australia, Japan, South Korea and, a day before his arrival, with host country Singapore. In what might be the most visible display of a US-led partnership effort in the region this summer, Britain’s Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, conducted a three-ship exercise by the Navy of Singapore along with US warships already in the UK-led army. U.S. Marine Corps fighter jets have also been stationed on the British carrier, which left the UK in May and will fly all the way to South Korea before returning to Britain in the autumn. Commodore Steve Moorhouse, commander of the Carrier Strike Group, called for the group’s presence in the region. “The arrival of the Carrier Strike Group in Southeast Asia is a clear sign that the UK is ready to work with friends and partners, young and old, to strengthen the security and freedoms on which it depends,” Moorhouse said. a statement. Austin called the UK deployment “historic” and said it showed the partnership not only with Washington, but between nations inside and outside the region. “I am particularly encouraged to see our friends build stronger security ties with each other, further strengthening the group of partnerships that keep aggression away,” he said. Even before Austin arrived in Singapore on Monday, China was trying to minimize what he could achieve during his time in Southeast Asia. “Washington is easier said than done for Washington to strengthen its ties with Southeast Asia,” wrote Hu Bo, director of the Beijing South China Sea Strategic Situation Investigation Initiative, in a section on state governance Global Times. “It is difficult for Washington to use the countries of Southeast Asia in terms of economy, diplomacy and the fight against COVID-19. The only thing Washington can offer is security and defense cooperation,” Hu wrote. “Washington has captured the concerns of some Southeast Asian countries about China ‘s rise and raised the’ China threat ‘theory, thus strengthening relations with those countries,” Hu said. Austin arrived in Singapore on Monday and in talks Tuesday with city-state defense minister Ng Eng Hen reaffirmed strong US-Singapore defense bilateral ties. “Secretary Austin and Dr. Ng discussed the regional security environment and agreed on the importance of maintaining a rule-based order. They also agreed to continue finding ways to expand the role of the US-Singapore partnership in maintaining regional stability. , “the defense said in a joint statement. Singapore awaits the rotating deployment of US Navy warships and P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine fighter jets. Meanwhile, it has agreed to buy U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighters and train its pilots and support teams on U.S. soil, either on the mainland or on the island of Guam. Austin’s speech was sponsored by the IISS Fullerton Lecture and served as a replacement for a US defense secretary who gave the annual Shangri-La Dialog Dialogue, Asia’s main defense summit, which was canceled this year due to the pandemic. Covid-19.

