Restrictions on International Travel to Remain in the Country The Good News

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki (Photo by Dan McCue)

WASHINGTON – The U.S. is keeping in place existing COVID-19 restrictions on international travel due to concerns about the delta variant of the increased virus among the unvaccinated.

Given where we are today [with] the most broadcast version of Delta, spread here and around the world, we will keep the existing travel restrictions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday during a news conference.

Driven by the Delta variant, cases are growing here at home, especially among those who have not been vaccinated and are likely to continue in the coming weeks, she said in further explanation of the decision.

In addition, Psaki said, the Centers for Disease Control as early as a week ago on Monday, advised Americans against traveling to the UK because of a recent increase in cases.

She went on to say that when it comes to COVID, the administration’s actions will always be led by our Northern Star – CDC and our health and medical experts – and that she expects them to continue to assess the situation and make recommendations based on it. health records.

Monday’s announcement appears to be something of a reversal from a statement President Joe Biden made earlier this month when he said the administration was in the process of considering how quickly it could lift the ban on European travel to the United States.

The travel ban was one of the issues raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House last month.

But Psaki insisted that the administration’s response to the pandemic should remain flexible based on the latest information available.

It would actually be surprising – and strange – if our health and medical experts were not [constantly] engaged in active discussions on how to better protect the American people, she said.

And of course there is an active discussion about a number of steps that can be taken, as it has been since the first day of this administration, Psaki continued.

Of course, the increase in cases among the unvaccinated, due to the Delta variant, prompts even more discussion about the actions that can be taken. But again, we will follow our North Star.

The CDC looks at data from all over the country and they make an assessment and we will, of course, follow their instructions, she said.

Rising cases are also causing the administration to look closely at mask-wearing policies.

On Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency in REQUIRING its healthcare workers to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Over the weekend, U.S. health officials acknowledged they were considering changing the federal government’s recommendations for wearing masks.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first discovered in India but has now been identified worldwide. Last week, U.S. health officials said the variant accounted for about 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and noted a 32% increase in COVID hospitalizations from the previous week.

As of Sunday, 69% of American adults had received a vaccination, according to the CDC still slightly below the 70% target Biden had set for July 4th. Sixty percent of Americans are fully vaccinated.

When asked Monday during an event at Rose Garden if he was confident he could make unvaccinated Americans to shoot, Biden said, “we have to do it,” but ignored a subsequent question of how.

Psaki acknowledged that the administration risks undermining its vaccination goals by further politicizing an already overburdened issue if the president becomes the face of vaccination mandates.

“The president certainly acknowledges that he is not always the right voice for every community about the benefits of vaccination, which is why we have invested as much as we have in local voices and empowering local trusted voices,” she said.