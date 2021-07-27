Savannah Mayor restores mask rule as COVID spreads; schools ok students with naked faces

Last year, Savannah became the first city ​​in georgia to seek face masks as COVID-19 began to spread across the state. Now, as cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again, Mayor Van Johnson is again demanding that residents and visitors disguise themselves after completing the original order in May.

< class=""> Mayor of Savannah Van Johnson

Weve come a long way and we have done so well, our businesses are booming and things are looking up, that we are back here, but as far as I am concerned, our first priority is to keep our citizens safe, to keep them safe our employees, to keep our employees working in hospitality and tourism safe and of course to keep our visitors safe, Johnson said Monday.

According to the order, everyone in the city, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask indoors in government buildings, hospitals and other areas when with people from outside their immediate family.

The mayor also acknowledged that his order would not affect the Savannah-Chatham County School District, which serves children in Savannah and the surrounding county, but urged them to attend.

We acknowledge that the city of Savannah has no jurisdiction over private schools and no jurisdiction over the Chatham County Board of Education, but we have an excellent partnership and I am asking that their consideration require a mask in schools who are in the town of Savannah, Johnson said. I can do nothing about schools outside the city, but if a school is inside the city of Savannah, I will ask the school board and supervisor to consider looking for masks for schools within the city limits of Savannah.

The district, which includes more than 37,000 students and 5,600 staff, announced a mask-option policy for school buildings early last month and that is still the plan when the districts return to school on August 4, a spokeswoman said in a statement. on Monday ..

Our schools cover an area of ​​426 square miles throughout the county; to review our standards for some schools and not for others would not be fair. Masks are required on school buses and we encourage anyone who is unvaccinated, who has compromised the immune system or who lives with someone who has not been vaccinated to put on a mask if they wish.

The district will continue to monitor broadcasting in the community and seek guidance from health professionals, the spokeswoman added.

If conditions change, we may review our position on the mask; however, at this time, masks remain optional for returning to school. If there are any changes to the requirements, parents will be notified through our parent notification system as well as through normal media channels, including our website and social media.

A small convenience to save many lives

The news of the renewed mask requests did not come as a surprise to Savannah resident Yolandra Shipp.

I knew he was talking about it, said Shipp, who runs a nonprofit called Empowering Academic Girls for Success. I was looking at the numbers myself, so I saw that they were coming back up. Just today I talked to three people who contracted COVID last week.

Chatham County has reported 571 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to the state health department. In the two weeks before that, county officials reported 146 new cases.

These figures are alarming, said public health microbiologist Dr. Amber Schmidtke, and the number of people being sent to the hospital is even more.

The Savannah area and the J hospital area, which includes Savannah, are seeing vertical growth near the COVID-19 patient enrollment, she said. This is the only region they have seen so far, and what this means is that the numbers are growing too fast, so at some point it may overload the existing healthcare infrastructure. This is one of the main motives to re-establish a masked mandate, to maintain hospital capacity, not only for COVID, but also for other medical needs.

The vast majority of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, Schmidtke said, and the increase in cases comes as the vaccination rate in Georgias has reached a drop near the bottom of the rankings. The Chatham Countys vaccination rate of 41.7% is above the national average of 39.9%.

Savannah is about 100 miles north of Florida, which is responsible for it one in five COVID-19 cases all over the place.

Shipp said she tries to camouflage and restrict exits, but she noticed a certain decrease in the number of masked faces she sees.

There has been a total decline, she said. I really think you can count on one hand how many people have one, and this is not out, this is everywhere, you know, going to grocery stores or whatever, which I have limited this year half, as much as possible to get out as much as possible. But it was like: Remove them, and they all removed.

Mask mandates have medical significance in areas where cases are high and rising, Schmidtke said, and studies have found that counties with mask requirements experience lower rates than those that do not require face masks.

Especially with the delta variant, those people who are infected with it carry 1000 times more virus, the more important it is to disguise themselves, she said. And because so many people do not realize they are sick or relieve their symptoms like allergies or colds, that is why it makes more sense at this point, when case rates are as high as they are, to go forward and just ask everyone for the mask Just just a small enough inconvenience to save a lifetime.

Going back to the old normal?

But for Savannah’s mother Miki Miller, starting a masked mandate feels like a bad case of deja vu.

Savannah-Chatham County schools had some of the strictest COVID-19 requirements in the state, she said. This made life difficult for the working parents.

Our kids were left out for the spring break, and never returned full-time, said Miller, who said she now traveled three hours a day to the Hilton Head to work. They gave us two days a week here and there, then they withdrew from us. I actually lost my job because I am a single mother and had to be home with my son.

Miller and her son were looking forward to a normal school year, but Johnsons’ announcement raises a question mark over that prospect.

“We were all very hopeful and very enthusiastic when the school board announced that there would be no mask requirements for the next school year and I have very, very little confidence that this will be the decision that will move forward,” she said. .

Jess Norris, a Chatham County teacher, shares these concerns. She works at a K-8 school and is fully vaccinated.

She could not wait to let her students play on the playground and have lunch in the cafe and see them in person rather than on Zoom.

But now with the mayor saying Chatham County will be under a masked mandatory mandate, the SCCPSS will probably follow suit, she said. They have already said there were problems with transportation and bus issues. Now my concern is that they will try to push the school backwards starting, that we will have to give two lessons, and so on, and try to have children who are not made to wear masks generally wear masks in school is difficult.

A look into the future

It was not immediately clear whether Johnsons’ announcement would provoke a chain reaction as it did last year when other local leaders followed suit. A spokeswoman for the county association of states said Monday afternoon she was unaware of any counties seeking to reinstate their mandate.

In the Athens-Clarke district, which is home to the University of Georgia, a local request for a mask was linked to coronavirus cases. Current rates have hovered under 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week window, which is where local officials place the bar to look for face masks.

Fortunately, we have been below that threshold for more than two months, although our numbers have tripled in the last month from the low point late this spring, said Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz. I will make an ongoing incentive for residents (including new students on campus) to get vaccinated. It’s fast, easy, free and can save your life or the lives of those around you.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Bidens chief medical adviser, told CNN over the weekend that a recommendation for vaccinated people to wear masks is under active scrutiny by public health officials. The country, he said, is heading in the wrong direction with the pandemic, showing the number of unvaccinated Americans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not reverse its guidelines in May that vaccinated people can go indoors without masks.

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp resisted calls at the start of the pandemic to issue a state-level masked mandate just as states like Alabama did and decided to encourage them vigorously.

Governor sparred with local officials who wanted to go further but eventually withdrew. Some cities with Savannah at the helm demanded masks in many public spaces, with places like Decatur only recently removing the requirement. Governor i said WSB-TV On Monday he continues to oppose such mandates.

The governor has repeatedly urged Georgians to consult with their medical provider and get vaccinated, Kemps spokeswoman Mallory Blount said in a statement. Vaccines are the safest and most effective way for all Georgians to return to normalcy.

Johnson, meanwhile, expressed disappointment at the prolonged resistance to precautions aimed at eradicating the virus. His announcement on Monday came in response to an increase in local COVID-19 cases, which the mayor blamed for the spread of the delta variant, a post-July 4 stroke in cases, a relatively low vaccination rate and a public that has leave their guards down

Masks are, I think, the lowest level of the first step we can take in encouraging vaccination, Johnson said Monday. It is not fair for 41% who did what we were asked to do.

If you decide not to be vaccinated, then decide to live with the consequences of not being vaccinated. If you decide not to wear a mask, then you decide to live with the consequences of not wearing a mask, and that is why they were here today, he said.

Johnson’s order does not impose any ban on the meeting, but he hinted Monday that more restrictions could be on the way if conditions do not improve.

Many people have planned many things for the rest of the summer and the rest of the year, he said. We do not want to go back there, so the way we treat this place where we are now will determine how the rest of our year will turn out.

