US World News and Report Names Inova Fairfax Medical Campus # 1 in Virginia and DC
Inova Gynecology and Neurology Degrees Nationally
Falls Church, VA Inova is proud to announce that once again, the Inova Health System is recognized as the leading region of the health system. Inova Fairfax Medical Campus (IFMC) claimed first place in US News & World Report 2021-22 Best Hospitals Report with an overall ranking of one in both the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moreover, the IFMC Department of Gynecology ranks # 6 in the country, and the Department of Neurology and Neuroscience Inova Loudouns is among the top 50 in the country at # 41. These rankings are a result of the US News rating of more than 4,750 medical centers all over the place.
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital was ranked # 4 in DC and # 10 in Virginia, and Inova Alexandria and Inova Loudoun Hospitals tied at # 7 in DC and # 13 in the state.
|Hospital
|Washington DC Metro Region
|Virginia
|Inova Fairfax Hospital
|# 1
|# 1
|Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
|# 4
|# 10
|Hospitals Inova Alexandria
|# 7
|# 13
|Inova Loudoun Hospital
|# 7
|# 13
In addition to the hospital’s best overall ranking, all five Inova hospitals received recognition for high performance in some specialties and procedures and conditions common to adults. Earlier this year, Inova LJ Murphy Children’s Hospital was ranked # 40 nationwide in Neonatology.
We are extremely proud to have top-ranked hospitals in both Virginia and the Washington, DC region, said J. Stephen Jones, MD, President and CEO, Inova Health System. Excellence in healthcare is an ongoing journey and year after year the five Inova hospitals demonstrate an unwavering commitment to providing world-class care to the communities we are privileged to serve. People-centered care and patient safety is at the core of everything we do, and we are grateful that we continue to have the trust and support of our patients and community as the leading health care system in the region.
anniversary The best hospitals The rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to help patients and their physicians make informed decisions about where to take care of difficult health conditions or routine election procedures.
US News introduced the new data-driven Hospital Rehabilitation specialization rankings this year and added seven new categories in Adult Assessment Procedures and Conditions (Heart Attack, Stroke, Pneumonia, Diabetes, Failure Clothing, Hip Fracture, and Back Surgery).
For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, US News rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In 15 specialized areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In the state and metro area rankings, US News recognized high-performance hospitals in many areas of care.
This year’s expanded report by US News includes new assessments of important procedures and conditions to help each patient choose the right hospital for the type of care they need, said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at US News. Hospitals faced tremendous challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to provide excellent care today.
The best news hospitals in the US methodologies in most areas of care are based primarily on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge rate at home, volume and quality of nursing, among other indicators related to care.
The best hospitals were produced by US News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, NC
For more information about rankings and ratings 2021-22, please visit FAQ. The ranking will be published in the US News Best Hospitals 2022 Guidebook (ISBN 9781931469975), available for pre-order now from US News Online Store and for purchases at other bookstores on October 5th.
For more information, visit The best hospitals and use the # Best Hospitals in Facebook AND Tweet.
About Inova
Inova is North Virginia the leading provider of nonprofit health care. Our mission is to provide world-class health care every time, every touch for every person in every community we have the privilege of serving. Innovas’s 19,000 team members serve more than 2 million individuals each year through an integrated network of hospitals, primary care and specialty practices, emergency and care centers, outpatient services, and destination institutes.
Five Inovas hospitals are consistently recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), US News & World Report Top Hospitals and Leapfrog Hospital Safety Scores for the degree of excellence in healthcare.
Inova is home to Northern Virginia only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Its hospitals have a total of 1,936 licensed beds. More information and statistics about Inova can be found at www.inova.org.
