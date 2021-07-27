Explosion shakes German chemical site, killing one person and seriously injuring workers





The blast occurred at 9.40am, causing a fire at a gas depot in Chempark, an industrial park for chemical companies including Bayer and Lanxess, said Chempark Currenta operator. The search is still ongoing for four people, Chempark manager Lars Friedrich told reporters shortly after the incident on Tuesday. At least two of the 16 injured workers were seriously injured, he added. The fire is now “under control,” Currenta spokeswoman Maximilian Laufer told CNN. The search for the five missing workers is ongoing, Laufer added. The cause of the explosion is still unknown. After the blast, which sent dramatic batches of smoke into the air over the site, police urged nearby residents to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed. Currenta said they should also disable air conditioning systems while measuring the air around the site for potentially toxic gas. Sirens and emergency alarms on the German civil defense agency’s mobile phone app warned citizens of “extreme danger”. Several highways nearby were closed and police said drivers should make boats to avoid the area. More than 30 companies operate at the Chempark site in Leverkusen, including Covestro, Bayer, Lanxess and Arlanxeo, according to its website.

