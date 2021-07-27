Saudi Arabia jails Sudanese journalist for critical tweets -HRW





July 27 (Reuters) – A Saudi court sentenced a Sudanese journalist to four years in prison for posting on social media critical of the kingdom, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday. Ahmed Ali Abdelkader, a 31-year-old media personality and journalist, was jailed for “insulting state institutions and symbols”, “speaking negatively about the kingdom’s politics … and speaking on (media platforms loyal to the kingdom’s hostile parties” ) in a manner that is detrimental to the kingdom “among other charges. The allegations relate to tweets and media interviews he shared on Twitter in which he criticized Saudi actions in Sudan and Yemen and expressed support for the 2018-2019 Sudanese revolution. “This and other similar pursuits show how determined the Saudi authorities are to suppress even the smallest criticism or questioning on social media and to prevent all dissent under the threat of long prison sentences,” Michael said. Page, Middle East Deputy Director at Human Rights Watch. The Saudi government’s media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Abdelkader was arrested at Jeddah airport on April 19 and held at a police station for 20 days before being transferred to the al-Shumaisi detention center near Mecca, HRW said. He was questioned twice during his detention and charged with conduct on Twitter that was harmful to Saudi Arabia, HRW said, citing a source. He was denied access to a lawyer, including legal representation in court, HRW said, which consisted of two brief hearings in which Abdelkader was not allowed to defend himself. Abdelkader, who lived and worked in Saudi Arabia for five years between 2015 and 2020, was convicted by a criminal court in Jeddah of tweets and statements to the media during and after February 2018, most of which were posted while he was in Saudi Arabia . The emails to international human rights groups, in which he applied for membership, were also quoted in conviction. Human Rights Watch reviewed the content of the social media posts cited in the conviction and “determined that none of them incited violence, hatred or discrimination.” Some tweets referred to Saudi relations with Sudan, including one in July 2018 in which Abdelkader accused the Saudi media of targeting Sudan and Saudi Arabia for ISIS funding. Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Edited by Steve Orlofsky Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/saudi-arabia-jails-sudanese-journalist-critical-tweets-hrw-2021-07-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos