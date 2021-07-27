Curaleaf International Launches Second Cannabis Flower Medicinal Product for UK Market





LONDONR – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Curaleaf International (former Life Sciences Group EMMAC), (Curaleaf International), the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe, is pleased to announce the launch of its second range of medical cannabis flower products for the UK market. The new products are being manufactured in the UK and will be an extension of the existing Curaleaf International range of cannabis flower and medicinal cannabis oil products. The vertically integrated Curaleaf Internationals business model, which includes cultivation, extraction, production and distribution, is designed so that the high quality medical cannabis flower is consistently accessible and affordable for UK patients. Antonio Costanzo, CEO of Curaleaf International, commented: We are very pleased to expand our range of cannabis medicinal products to the UK market. As a market leader, Curaleaf International has focused on addressing key patient and physician challenges regarding the price, affordability, and sustainability of cannabis medicinal products. Our vertically integrated supply chain and GMP production equipment here in the UK allow us to make a rapid scale to meet growing patient demand. Medical cannabis products are manufactured at Rokshaw, EMMACs, the UK’s leading manufacturer of Specials. To date, Rokshaw has produced more than 9,000 medical formulations for more than 2,600 NHS and private pharmacies and hospitals across the UK. EMMAC Life Science Group bought Rokshaw in April 2019 and is the second EU-GMP Group certified laboratory. – Ends – About Curaleaf International



Curaleaf International (formerly the Life Sciences Group EMMAC) is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe, combining pioneering science and research with the latest levels of cultivation, extraction and production. With a unique supply and distribution network across Europe, Curaleaf Internationals’ vision is to bring the potential for cannabis life enhancement to the people who need it. For more information about Curaleaf International, please visit https://www.curaleafinternational.com/. WARNING STATEMENT All statements, except statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that include various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements about potential values, future plans and objectives of Curaleaf International. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or known in the near future. Current results and future events may differ materially from those provided in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements, viewed in advance, are based on the assessments and opinions of management at their dates and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Curaleaf International assumes no obligation to update future statements if management circumstances or assessments or opinions change.

