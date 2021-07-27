US News & World Report ranks three UCHealth hospitals among the best in the state including the University Hospital of Colorado at No. 1. 1





For the tenth year in a row, US News and World Report ranks UCHealth University Hospital of Colorado, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, as the No. 1 hospital in the state. US News lists UCHealth Rock Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital. 2 in Colorado and UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital at No. 4. US News also ranks the University of Colorado Hospital among the top nations in eight specialties, including No. 2 in pulmonology and lung surgery (lung care and respiration), a distinction shared by Jewish National Health. Poudre Valley Hospital is ranked nationally by US News in the specialty of orthopedics. Last year tested every healthcare and hospital employee and these rankings are a testament to the commitment and perseverance of UCHealths staff and providers in providing the best care for our patients, said Elizabeth B. Concordia, president and CEO of UCHealth . Quality, safety and an excellent experience for our patients are always the top priorities of UCHealths. Over the past year, the University of Colorado Hospital has participated in 53 clinical trials related to COVID-19, utilizing its strong relationship with the CU School of Medicine to develop new treatments, vaccines, and a better understanding of the virus. The University of Colorado Hospital has also cared for more inpatients with COVID-19 infections than any other hospital in the state. More than 3,300 patients have recovered and been able to leave Colorado University Hospital to return to their homes or a post-acute care facility. Our staff members and providers are extremely dedicated, serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. They have saved countless lives while maintaining excellent qualities for all our patients. The U.S. News rankings demonstrate the dedication and excellence of our patient care teams and the innovative research led by the CU School of Medicine faculty and UCHealth physicians, said University of Colorado President and Hospital Director Chris Gessner. The eight specialties listed at the University of Colorado Hospitals are: Lung and lung surgery

Rheumatology

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Ears, nose and throat

reHabiLitatiON

Urology

cancer We are honored to provide the most advanced lung care and breathing conditions for patients throughout Colorado, the region and across the country, said Dr. Robert Meguid, Cardiothoracic Surgeon at the University of Colorado Hospital and Associate Professor at the CU School of Medicine. Having this nationally ranked program with advanced skills in Colorado means our patients do not need to travel outside the Rocky Mountain Region to receive the exceptional care they deserve. As Colorados the only academic medical center for adults, University Hospital of Colorado offers clinical trials and innovative treatments through a strong partnership with CU Anschutz Medical Campus. Faculty from the CU School of Medicine are renowned experts in their fields and lead the quality recognized by the US News rankings. The annual ranking of the Best Hospitals, now in its 32nd year, has been created to assist patients and their physicians in making informed decisions. For the 2021-22 ranking, US News rated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. For the full list of Colorado hospital rankings, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals / rankings.

