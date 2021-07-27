Cleveland Clinic Hospital Ranking





CLEVELAND (WJW) Once again, Cleveland hospitals are being recognized as one of the best in the country in a new list. The Cleveland Clinic ranks No. 2 in the world by Newsweek

Like last year, the Cleveland Clinic dropped to No. 2 in the ranking of the Best Hospitals 2021-2022 of US News & World Report. The clinic was also named the first place in the country for cardiology and heart surgery for the 27th year in a row. “Even in the most difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, our caregivers rose to the occasion to provide the highest patient care,” CEO Tom Mihaljevic said in a statement. “Rankings like these from US News confirm that our caregivers continue the commitment to provide patients with the best care anywhere, despite the challenges. The hospital also hit various points across the country and health care specialty categories and its main campus was named as the top across Ohio. Meanwhile, the University of Cleveland Medical Center Hospitals was named the third best hospital in the state and ranked in the Top 50 across the country in five specialties. More than 4,750 medical centers across the country were reported to be considered when compiling this year’s rankings. Fourth incentive check: What do you want to do to make more payments? What is holding him back?

Find the full US News & World report and which hospital ranked No. 1 in place



