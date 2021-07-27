Fear of toxic fumes after an industrial explosion in Germany





BERLIN A major industrial explosion and subsequent fire at a commercial waste disposal plant shook the West German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, killing at least one worker and injuring more than a dozen others. Federal authorities had quickly declared the situation an extreme threat and warned locals to avoid the area, stay indoors, close their windows and doors, and turn off outside-powered home air conditioning units, while assessing the toxicity of smoke coming out of the site. A full cloud analysis we all saw over the city today is not available, said Lars Friedrich, director of Chempark, the industrial park where the blast occurred, during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Mr Friedrich noted that such an analysis could take several days. The city of Leverkusen confirmed, one death and 16 workers injured, including four who were seriously injured. Four workers are still missing.

I still hope that the four who are still missing will be found alive, said Mr. Friedrich. The cause of the explosion, which occurred around 9:40 a.m. local time, is still unknown. But the fire broke out in a tank depot, which was carrying industrial solvents, sending a pile of black smoke coming out of the plant.

The wind quickly blew smoke over residential areas of the area, which alarmed authorities, who warned locals of the potential danger through a federal warning app and sirens across the city. It took firefighters about three hours to put out the fire. The initial explosion was heard from miles away. By noon, authorities said the smoke no longer posed an acute danger. Uwe Richrath, the mayor of Leverkusen, called it a tragic day for the city and noted the cities’ historic links with the chemical industry, the most famous of which is the chemical and pharmaceutical giant Bayer, which is located not far from the country. of the explosion.

After the explosion, the famous Bayer 04 Leverkusen city football team moved their drills inside to avoid the smoke. “Everyone in Leverkusen knows the chemical industry, everyone in the city may have had someone in their family working there,” he said. Richrath. On Tuesday afternoon emergency response personnel were focused on finding the missing workers. Only after the site has been cleared can the cause of the explosion be investigated, Mr Friedrich said. Mr Richrath, the mayor, announced that playgrounds would be closed and warned residents to wash any freshly picked fruit or vegetables before eating them. Police closed local roads including several highways near the plant. Although the site of the blast is only seven and a half miles from the city of Cologne, town firefighters said in a Twitter post that the air in that town remained safe for residents.

