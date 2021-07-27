Anger in Greece over Costis murder, a rare Monk seal rescued by fishermen





ATHENS, July 27 (Reuters) – A seal of an orphaned monk known as Costis who had become a local celebrity in Greece after being rescued by fishermen three years ago has been found ripped from a close distance, causing outrage. by conservatives and demands to find his killer. MOm, the Greek Association for the Study and Protection of the Monk Seal, a nonprofit group working to protect endangered species, said Kostis was deliberately killed in the waters near Alonnisos, on the northern islands of Sporades. “The Coast Guard alerted us and we immediately went there, and unfortunately confirmed that the animal was dead,” MOm President Panagiotis Dendrinos told Reuters. He said the body of the seal had been pierced by a harpoon more than a meter in length, which appeared to have been shot down, possibly from the board of a ship, and he said it did not look like much of an accident. “Everything shows that this is done on purpose. The way the animal was hit, the weapon used,” he said. “It is a terrible and sad event, it has saddened and enraged us a lot, and not only us, but also most of the residents and visitors of Alonnisos Island, who knew Kostis, this seal that hung around the port,” he said. . Alonissos, home to one of the last colonies of Monk seals in the Mediterranean, had taken Costis to heart after being rescued by fishermen as a baby in 2018, apparently an orphan following a storm that swept him off the island of Folegandros. Assisted by local people, he was cared for at the MO rescue center in Alonnisos and sent back into the wild at the age of 3-4 months, becoming a much-loved mascot for the island. “We hope the culprit is found, because this is a criminal act, it is not just an immoral act, it is also illegal,” Dendrinos said. Monk seals, once found across the Mediterranean, are considered among the most endangered species in the world, and only a few hundred are thought to be found in the Aegean or on the Atlantic coast of Mauritania in northwestern Africa. The local prosecutor has ordered an investigation. Written by James Mackenzie Edited by Raissa Kasolowsky Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

