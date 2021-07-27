The head of one of the largest police forces in the Englands has dismissed the claim that it is institutionally racist, despite findings that its officers are five times more likely to stop and search for black people than their white counterparts.

Race Achievement Report by the Greater Manchester (GMP) police also found that black people were four times more likely to have used force against them in the region, and that GMP officers were more likely to refer to the physique of black people when recording why they used the test of force racist troops are being used in the police, according to the chair of competitive equality of regions.

The report, commissioned by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, also found that ethnic black and minority people were underrepresented in the force.

Only 980 (8.4%) of GMPs 11,700 workforce are BAME heritage, compared to 15% of the economically active local population. Black people are particularly underrepresented among GMP officers and police staff.

Elizabeth Cameron, chairwoman of the Greater Manchester Race Equality panel, said the disproportion identified in the report went beyond unconscious prejudice and in areas of racism.

Black people were 5.7 times more likely than whites to have had a shock weapon used against them by the GMP less than the national average nine times more likely. Asian people were no more likely than white people to have a stun gun used against them, but those registered as belonging to another unknown ethnic group (which includes Chinese, Japanese, or other south-eastern, North African Asians or Arab or any other ethnicity) were 7.7 times more likely.

I would say unequivocally that there is institutional racism [in GMP], said Cameron. There is an inherent attitude there, the speed with which people cause aggression is what proves it.

Stephen Watson, who became GMP police chief in May, dismissed the Camerons claim.

Do I think GMP is institutionally racist? My answer would be no, I do not think so. I do not deny for a second that in an organization which is the thick end of 12,000 strong people, we can actually find ourselves from time to time hiring someone who behaves in a racist way, who commits violations, he said , insisting that when such officers were unmasked, we uprooted them and drove them out.

He added: I do not accept that GNP is institutionally racist, but I accept that many people think we are. And their point of view is really important because they are the people we serve, and so we need to address these concerns face to face.