Your Tuesday Information – The New York Times





Tunisia’s democracy in turmoil Kais Saied, Tunisia’s president, has sought to seize power from the rest of the government in what his political opponents denounced as a coup. He announced on Sunday that he was ousting the prime minister, suspending parliament and taking control amid massive anti-government protests over deepening health and economic crises. With Syria, Yemen, and Libya untapped by the civil war, Egypt’s efforts for democracy suppressed by a counter-revolution, and protests in the Gulf states quickly extinguished, Tunisia was the only country to emerge from the Arab Spring revolutions with a democracy, if any. fragile. Saied did not appear to have been fully successful in taking control as of last night, as chaos engulfed the North African country. But many Tunisians expressed support and even joy, disappointed with an economy that never seemed to improve and increase coronavirus death rates. US Response: Tunisia should not squander its democratic profits, the State Department said in a statement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call Monday with Saied, encouraged him to adhere to the principles of democracy and human rights, a spokesman said.

White House to maintain travel bans for viruses The Biden administration will continue to restrict the entry of Europeans and others into the US, citing concerns that coronavirus-infected travelers could further spread the Delta variant across the country. The most contagious Delta variant is spreading both here and in the world, said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, yesterday afternoon, adding that cases were on the rise in the US, especially among the unvaccinated. She did not give a timeline for when the restrictions could be lifted. The decision is a setback for the travel industry, which hoped the lifting of the bans would boost tourism for the remaining summer months, helping hotels, airlines and other businesses in distress.

The latest from the Olympics On the fourth day of the Tokyo Olympics, the teens dominated the women’s skateboard race, with four out of eight women in the final age of 16 or younger. Gold and silver medalists are both 13. Katie Ledecky, the five-time Olympic gold medalist, swam in her first 400m freestyle final in Tokyo but lost to Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. Lydia Jacoby from the USA annoyed her teammate Lilly King in the 100 meters tail. British swimmers dominated the 200m freestyle for men. In the women’s road race, Anna Kiesenhofer from Austria took the gold, upsetting 38-year-old Annemiek van Vleuten from the Netherlands, who threw up her hands for victory when she crossed the finish line on Sunday, to realize moments later than she did in really was not the winner. Although officially banned from the Olympics, Russia is very much a presence at the Games. The country came out of Japan yesterday, the 2016 champions, for the gold medal in men’s gymnastics, lowering the host country by just 0.103 points. Here are the number of medals and the latest updates. Creating history: Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz secured the first Olympic gold for the Philippines.

Weather challenges ahead: The Summer Olympics have already been hampered by the heat. Starting Tuesday, athletes will have to deal with strong winds and heavy rain, with a typhoon expected to descend north of Tokyo. The weather has also led to a change of schedule for surfing. LATEST NEWS Climate

A gap has emerged between generations between younger workers and more determined colleagues who value the physical workplace over the advantages of distance work. Bonding may require flexibility. ARTS AND IDEAS Children’s screen time Our OnTech Newsletter talked to an expert about the changing debate in the use of technology by children. The belief that screen time is rotting children’s brains is becoming a reality as parents, doctors and researchers draw attention towards a more nuanced message: Screen time or technology can be good and bad for children. Dr. Colleen Russo Johnson, a child development expert and mother, said it was too late to move away from absolute and unrealistic boundaries at the time of childbirth.

We need to stop looking at this as a black and white issue, said Dr. Russo Johnson. You do not want your kids to always be stuck on screens. That’s the sound reason, she added. But these things are not evil. There is a lot of variety and not everything is created equal. Dr. Russo Johnson said parents and carers can try to look for technology that encourages younger children to be creative and do off-screen activities, such as going on a clean-up hunt by on-screen instructions. PLAY, LOOK, EAT What to cook

The latest episode of The Daily explains the rare important coronavirus infections among vaccinated. Melina Delkic contributed to Today’s Arts and Ideas. You can contact Natasha and the team at [email protected].

