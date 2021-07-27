Fires burn Spain and cause ‘disaster without priority’ in Sardinia





Sardinia’s local government declared a state of emergency on Sunday over what it described as a “disaster without priority”.

“It is still not possible to assess the damage caused by the fires that are still ongoing in the Oristano area,” Sardinian region president Christian Solinas said in a statement Monday. “Destroyed vegetation, businesses and houses burned and animals killed,” he added.

In an update Tuesday, regional spokesman Ignazio Artissu told CNN the current estimate of the burned area is about 20,000 acres, but officials are still assessing the damage. Artissu said most of the fires have been extinguished and they are now focusing on taking the necessary steps so they do not start again.

In recent days, the region has deployed 7,500 people and over 20 aircraft to fight fires. Italy has also received support from neighboring countries, with France and Greece deploying four planes to provide firefighting assistance.

Solinas asked Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to send economic aid to the affected areas. Draghi said his government was monitoring the situation closely and expressed “full solidarity with the population that is working non-stop in rescue interventions”. Greece and Spain are also battling wildfires due to a constant heat wave. In Greece, many forest fires broke out between Sunday and Monday with more than 700 firefighters deployed to take control of the situation. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at a cabinet meeting Monday that firefighters had fought about 50 fires in the past 24 hours across the country, while stressing that more could follow as meteorologists warned the heat wave would continue. “I want to emphasize that August remains a difficult month. Meteorologists are already warning us that by the end of next week we may face another major prolonged heat wave. That is why it is important for all of us to all state services, to be on absolute alert, until the period of firefighting officially ends, “Mitsotakis concluded. Droughts are becoming more frequent and severe in southern Europe, and environmental authorities have warned that the region is at greatest risk from the impacts of climate change on the continent. Last week, Frans Timmermans, vice-president of the European Commission, told CNN’s Becky Anderson that “volatile weather patterns will be the new normal.” “If we do not do something urgently – and urgently, I mean now – then the climate crisis will get completely out of control and our citizens understand that we need to act now,” he said. The increase in fires has brought another environmental concern as parts of northern Europe were hit by heavy floods recently. Blazing under control in Spain The Iberian Peninsula has not been spared from fires, with flames sweeping Catalonia in the northeastern corner of Spain. More than 1,700 hectares were burned in the Conca de Barber and Anoia regions, but the blaze stabilized 90% on Monday as ground forces – made up of 95 crews of 280 troops and six aircraft – took control of the situation. On Tuesday, Catalan firefighters issued an update stating that they had continued to work overnight in extinguishing the fires and reviewing the perimeter. In Lietor, in the east central region of Castilla-La Mancha, more than 2,500 hectares were burned over the weekend before being brought under control on Monday by a crew of over 500 people, local authorities said. Spain’s neighbor, Portugal, has not been affected by recent wildfires, but a report earlier this month said it was the country most affected by forest fires in Europe. The environmental organization Associao Natureza Portugal (ANP), which serves as the national representative of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), claims that more than 18,000 fires have occurred each year in Portugal since 2010, an ANP statement said. “Portugal is clearly the European country most affected by forest fires. An average of 136,000 hectares are burned each year, 31% more than in Spain, despite having 80% less forest area. This figure means that every year Portugal sees more than 3% of its burned forest area, “the statement said. According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), “harsher fire weather and, consequently, significant expansion of the fire-prone area and longer fire seasons are predicted in most regions of Europe, especially for high emissions “. “The increase in fire risk is projected to be particularly large in west-central Europe, but the absolute fire risk remains the highest in southern Europe,” the EEA said in their assessment of forest fires.

