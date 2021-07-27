Sydney’s biggest blockade to be extended by four weeks as Covid cases continue to rise | New South Wales

Greater Sydney will remain closed for another four weeks after the NSW cabinet agreed on the plan at a crisis meeting to discuss the growing number of Delta cases within the state.

It is understood that the Prime Minister, Gladys Berejiklian, will announce the extension Wednesday morning after NSW reported a record 172 local Covid cases on Tuesday. One third of the new cases were in the community while they were infectious.

Berejiklian will not introduce a arrival schedule, however, because the government does not believe they would be effective in preventing the spread of the virus which is happening mainly among families and through essential workers.

The Coalition Government is exploring the introduction of rapid antigen testing for 12-year-old students to allow them to return to school before their HSC exams, but other years are expected to stay home for their schooling for an additional period of four weeks.

After several groups caused by infectious staff in supermarkets, the government is considering whether rapid antigen testing can also be used at some essential workplaces, the Guardian understands.