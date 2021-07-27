Sydney’s biggest blockade to be extended by four weeks as Covid cases continue to rise | New South Wales

Connect with us

Greater Sydney will remain closed for another four weeks after the NSW cabinet agreed on the plan at a crisis meeting to discuss the growing number of Delta cases within the state.

It is understood that the Prime Minister, Gladys Berejiklian, will announce the extension Wednesday morning after NSW reported a record 172 local Covid cases on Tuesday. One third of the new cases were in the community while they were infectious.

Berejiklian will not introduce a arrival schedule, however, because the government does not believe they would be effective in preventing the spread of the virus which is happening mainly among families and through essential workers.

The Coalition Government is exploring the introduction of rapid antigen testing for 12-year-old students to allow them to return to school before their HSC exams, but other years are expected to stay home for their schooling for an additional period of four weeks.

After several groups caused by infectious staff in supermarkets, the government is considering whether rapid antigen testing can also be used at some essential workplaces, the Guardian understands.

As Berejiklian had previously indicated, construction will be allowed to resume from Saturday the current blockade was scheduled to end on Friday at 11.59pm provided the countries have approved safe plans for Covid.

These are likely to require different teams of workers to be split in place to avoid spreading among groups of workers from different occupations.

Tuesday 172 cases was the highest number of this explosion. Earlier in the day, Berejiklian appeared to be staging a prolonged blockade when he announced what would happen by July 31st.

Obviously the number of infectious people in the community is not where we should be and what the New South Wales government is now considering based on health advice are what are the best environments for us to move forward, knowing where “We know the disease, in particular, is contagious in terms of location, geography and other similar issues,” the prime minister told reporters on Tuesday.

Vaccination is the key to our freedom. Taking gun blows is a key part of our strategy. I want August to be the month where everyone comes forward to take the hit.

This is the key to being able to see what September looks like. I do not think anyone can deny that vaccination rates are absolutely essential to the way we live our lives in NSW.

Both Berejiklian and NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described the Pfizer supplies available to NSW as challenging, but denied the state would run out.

Meanwhile, an apartment block in Blacktown with 50 units has been closed and is being guarded by NSW police after six cases were identified in several families.

Officials said the cases were related to a funeral rally in Pendle Hill a week ago, which was attended by about 50 people. It has led to at least 28 infections. One of the deaths reported Monday to a woman in her 80s at home in Pendle Hill is also linked to the event.

Authorities are very concerned about the block, but so far are unaware of the transmission beyond the three families, said Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty.

The Sydney Western Local Health District said it was working to ensure residents were supported through the blockade and to address infection control and the health and well-being of residents.

The Australian Medical Association said last week that it was unlikely the blockade measures could contain the Delta outbreak in NSW.

AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid told reporters on Friday that we are really concerned that this deadlock will not work.

It is quite possible that Australia’s blockade strategy that has worked so well with all the previous outbreaks we have had is simply not strong enough, fast enough to deal with Delta, he said.

Khorshid encouraged more people to get vaccinated with the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines.

The current Sydney blockade began in the eastern suburbs on Friday, June 25, and extended the next day to all of greater Sydney including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong. It will now run for at least Friday 27 August, a total of nine weeks.

