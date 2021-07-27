A5 Certified Behavior Icon in GA Market





Icon Aircraft plans to receive FAA certification of its A5 amphibious aircraft in the main category of Part 23, the company announced yesterday at the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The move aims to expand the market for A5 light sport aircraft (LSA), especially in international markets where LSA regulations are not recognized. The certification will also make it easier for A5 pilots to fly to Caribbean countries and also operate from yachts anchored in foreign waters. Icon Aircraft will continue to manufacture and sell the LSA version, which is available with the Garmin 796 portable GPS area navigator or an optional Garmin G3X Touch and autopilot configuration. A5 certification is expected in the fourth quarter and this version will have the Garmin 796 package. A “new series of signatures” of paint schemes designed by Scheme Designers will also be available, in electric green and blue and a gray pound . The price of the certified version will be $ 399,000 including one of those paint schemes and pilot transition training on the plane. Later, Icon Aircraft will offer the G3X Touch / autopilot aircraft as an option in the certified version. Activity is growing at Icon Aircraft, according to Warren Curry, vp of sales, marketing, flight options and service. “We are growing,” he said. This year, Icon Aircraft will deliver 31 A5s, with 24 of those taking place in the second half. In 2022, the company expects to deliver more than 50 A5. During the show, Icon Aircraft is offering an incentive program for 10 aircraft that includes two years of scheduled maintenance, for $ 20,000 in deposits received before August 1st. Both LSA and A5 certified are acceptable. Meanwhile, Icon Aircraft has introduced pilots to the A5 with the “AoA Tour,” Curry said, “where we go to people’s yards so they can talk, enjoy, feel and fly the Icon experience.” The company is further developing its new Smart App aircraft planning tool, which gives pilots a risk assessment based on current conditions. More than 50 percent of icon owners are now using the app. A new series of safety videos is also available, covering A5 operations such as diversion, beach, saltwater and cleaning operations, and other topics.

