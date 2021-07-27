Top 10 news in the world: Hearing about the riots in the Capitol, the explosion of the chemical plant in Germany and more, World News





The US administration has restricted travel for citizens belonging to it European Union, Britain and China and added other countries where cases of the virus have increased. The WHO has also requested the second phase of an international investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, including the audit of Chinese laboratories. In the U.S., an investigation was opened Tuesday to investigate an attack by Trump supporters on Capitol police and the Capitol building on January 06. Meanwhile, in Germany, an explosion at a chemical park led to the death of a person and there injured in at least 16 people. Click on titles to read more US issues travel advisers to Spain, Portugal amid rising COVID-19 cases US State Department warns citizens not to travel to Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan amid rising Delta variants rastet. US Capitol Insurgents Coordinate Plans to Break Democracy ‘: Hearing Chair Former President of the United States Donald Trumps supporters who attacked US Capitol Building had clear plans to carry out coordinated attacks and “disruption of democracy.” Germany: At least 1 dead, 16 injured in chemical park blast After the blast, locals were asked to close windows and doors and keep emergency numbers toll free as much as possible to make sure those in need were able to contact authorities. Simone Biles withdraws from the all-round finals of the women’s gymnastics team US gymnastics star Simone Biles has pulled out of the women’s gymnastics final event at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics on July 27 (Tuesday). WHO experts should go to Fort Detrick lab: China connects US with Covid origin after World Health Organization (WHO) demanded the second phase of the international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic including the audit of Chinese laboratories, the Chinese foreign ministry criticized the move saying: “WHO experts should go to Fort Detrick.” Olympics: Tokyo struggles with rising virus as tropical storm heads for Japan Just days after the opening ceremony of the Olympics, the capital of Japan Tokyo reported a record 2,848 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Urgent action required for video evaporation on TikTok: Study A group of researchers from Australia has called for urgent action to enforce age restrictions on TikTok videos to minimize the negative impact of such videos on teens. Instagram opens up new safety features for infants To make the social media platform a more child-friendly but safer place, Instagram has decided to launch some security changes to the app. When scientist Nambi Narayanan saved the life of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in an ISRO laboratory While preparing for the launch of such a French Centaure rocket, a gunpowder-based igniter was being made by an ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Iran arrests reported spies linked to Israel for water protests The report claimed that a large number of weapons and ammunition and a “network of spy agents“u arrestuan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-capitol-riot-hearing-germany-chemical-plant-blast-and-more-401007 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

