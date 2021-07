Massey director Robert Winn has been elected president of the International Cancer Society

Robert Winn, MD, Director and Chairman Lipman in Oncology at VCU Massey Cancer Center, has been elected by the members of Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) to serve as Vice President and President-elect of the AACI Board of Directors, effective immediately. He serves on the board alongside AACI President Caryn Lerman, Ph.D., director of USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center , who took office in June, and 11 other cancer center leaders.

“It’s an honor to be selected by my colleagues,” said Winn, who is also a senior dean associated with cancer innovation and professor of lung disease and critical care medicine at VCU School of Medicine. “I am proud to serve a leading role at AACI and support the country ‘s cancer centers as we all work together to make progress against this terrible disease.”

AACI is a group of 102 cancer research centers in the US and Canada who came together to amplify their joint mission to alleviate cancer-related suffering. To this end, AACI encourages interactions between cancer centers, educates policymakers on cancer-related issues, and promotes partnerships with advocacy organizations.

This year, Winn will also serve as chairman of AACI / CCAF Annual Meeting (Cancer Center Administrators Forum) The Program Committee, which brings together hundreds of directors and administrators of AACI cancer centers as well as leaders of national cancer research and advocacy groups and government and health agencies to develop best practices in cancer research and patient care.

Prior to the AACI election, Winn received national and international accolades, including an Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Cancer Center for Reducing Cancer Health Inequalities, for his work in developing new lung cancer therapies and providing access equal in cancer care for all.

As director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center, Winn is leading the nation in community-led research that serves the needs of the people and inspires another set of scientific questions.