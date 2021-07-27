Coronavirus: What is happening around the world on Tuesday

The last:

Tokyo reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began. The Japanese capital reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous record of 2,520 cases on January 7th.

It brings the total of Tokyo to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year.

Tokyo is under the fourth state of emergency, which will continue during the Olympics until shortly before the start of the Paralympic Games in late August.

Experts noted that cases among younger, unvaccinated people are rising sharply as Japan inoculation loses steam due to supply uncertainty. Many serious cases involve those in their 50s. They now dominate nearly 3,000 hospitalized patients in Tokyo and are gradually filling potential beds.

A COVID-19 website maintained by the Tokyo metropolitan government said there was a “high risk of a virus resurgence” and noted that providing non-COVID-19-related healthcare is “under pressure”.

“It’s the delta variant,” said Kenji Shibuya, a former director of the Institute for Population Health at King’s College London, explaining the recent rapid wave. Shibuya added that it was impossible to determine the amount to which the Olympics contributed to the increase, but blamed the global emergence of the sport as “one of the main driving forces”.

“The government has sent signals that people are supposed to stay home at the same time as they celebrate the Games. It’s a completely volatile message,” said Shibuya, who is now developing vaccines in a city in northern Japan.

The vaccination machine in Japan started late and slowly, but increased dramatically in May for several weeks as the supply of imported vaccines stabilized and the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pushed to inoculate more people before the Olympics.

The government says 25.5 percent of Japanese are fully vaccinated, still far from the level believed to have any significant impact on reducing the risk to the general population.

Still, Japan has kept its cases and deaths much lower than many other countries. Across the country, it has reported 870,445 cases and 15,129 deaths as of Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 194.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to an online coronavirus tracker from Johns Hopkins University. The number of global deaths reported was more than 4.1 million.

INAsia-Pacificregion, Fiji leader is urging people to be vaccinated as the island nation battles a devastating outbreak of the coronavirus delta variant.

Compared to its population of over one million people, the Fiji eruption is currently among the worst in the world.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the country’s mission was to vaccinate 80 per cent of adults by the end of October. About 47 percent of Fijians have had at least one dose of vaccination.

He said “lies, misinformation and holy folly” about the vaccine were endangering people. Fiji has reported a record 1,285 new cases in its latest daily update. It has reported 193 deaths since the outbreak began in April.

Fiji has also reported 101 other deaths of COVID-19 positive patients that are not being classified as coronavirus deaths because the patients had underlying conditions. Prior to the April outbreak, Fiji had recorded only two COVID-19 deaths.

The large eastern Chinese city of Nanjing recorded another 31 cases transmitted in the country COVID-19 on Tuesday, after authorities announced more than 1.5 billion doses of vaccine were administered nationwide.

The new cases bring the total of Nanjing to more than 106 in recent days. The virus circulating in the city has been identified as the delta variant, according to local officials. The city has conducted massive tests and placed tens of thousands of people under blockade.

INAfrica, The Libyan government imposed a two-week curfew on several local councils amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

INMiddle East, Israel is considering giving a third vaccine of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to its elderly population even before FDA approval to help avoid the delta variant.

Iran has registered more than 34,900 new coronavirus infections, setting the country overnight record for cases. This comes as vaccinations are delayed, public complacency deepens and the country struggles through an outbreak. The previous record of 31,814 infections was set on Monday, providing an understanding of how fast Iran’s latest growth is being driven, driven by the contagious delta variant.

The alarming spread of the variant prompted new anti-virus restrictions last week. The government ordered the closure of state offices, public places and non-core businesses in the capital Tehran. But as with previous government measures, the lockup bore little resemblance to a deadlock. Tehran’s malls and markets were busy as usual, and workers filled offices and subway stations.

Iranian health authorities recorded 357 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to the highest in 89,479 in the Middle East.

IN America, political leaders in California and New York City ordered government employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to undergo regular tests, while President Joe Biden urged people with long-term symptoms to be protected from discrimination.

Mexico’s health ministry on Monday recorded 5,920 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 171 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,754,438 and the reported death toll to 238,595.

Canada’s largest airport is no longer segregating international passengers coming to different customs lines based on their vaccination status. Toronto Pearson International Airport announced last week that it may be listing travelers coming from the U.S. or other international countries in vaccinated and partially or non-vaccinated queues.

INEurope, Britain is easing coronavirus quarantine rules for essential workers including prison guards, veterinarians and garbage collectors in a bid to end staff shortages that are hampering parts of the economy.

An estimated 26 million Britons have downloaded a phone app telling them to self-isolate themselves for 10 days if they come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The system has caused staff shortages and led to gaps on supermarket shelves. The UK has recently registered tens of thousands of new cases of viruses per day. The government says many key workers can now be tested every day instead of being isolated.

Cases have dropped for six days in a row, with Monday’s figure of 24,950 confirming infections more than a third from a week ago. Britain has given 70 per cent of adults both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, the European Union chief executive says the 27-nation bloc has achieved its goal of providing at least one coronavirus vaccine shot in 70 percent of all adults, but it is urging people to defend themselves against the delta variant. which spreads rapidly.

The EU, home to some 450 million people, was widely criticized for slowing the spread of vaccines earlier this year. But its executive branch, the European Commission, says 57 percent of adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that “these figures place Europe among world leaders” when it comes to vaccination levels. Von der Leyen said “the capture process has been very successful”, but she warned against complacency given the well-established presence in Europe of the delta variant.

She said: “The delta variant is very dangerous. Therefore, I call on everyone who has the opportunity to be vaccinated. For their own health and to protect others.”

