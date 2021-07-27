Red Bull request demands review of Hamilton penalty after Verstappen clash | Formula One

Connect with us

The Red Bull team has asked the FIA ​​to review the clash between their driver Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the British Grand Prix. Red Bull were unhappy with the decision in Silverstone and have decided to insist that the matter be reviewed by administrators. The FIA, the governing body of F1, will hold a video conference hearing at 3pm on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was trying to pass Verstappen on the first lap of the British GP when they were touched as Hamilton climbed inside the fast corner of the Copse. Verstappen was sent off damaging obstacles at 180 miles per hour with a 51g impact, ending his race. He got out of the car and was taken to the hospital for a checkup and later gave it all clear.

Hamilton was judged by the administrators to cause a collision and was given a 10-second time penalty, but still continued to win the race, reducing his deficit at the Verstappen World Cup from 33 to eight points.

Verstappen later accused the world champion of dangerous, disrespectful and unsportsmanlike conduct. Red Bull team director Christian Horner was outraged by the incident, insisting Hamilton had put Verstappens’ life in danger and calling him an amateur and desperate.

Red Bull has the right to call for a review within 14 days of the race and they have done so believing the penalty was too lenient. Red Bull and Mercedes will now both present their case to administrators.

Under FIA rules, the review may not be merely a reconsideration of the case or an appeal based on disagreement with the original decision, but requires Red Bull to present new evidence that should constitute an important new and important which was unavailable to the parties requesting preliminary views at the time of the decision in question.

Executives will consider whether the Red Bulls report constitutes new information, whether they accept it if they can reopen an investigation into the incident and take further punitive measures.

Executives at Silverstone had access to the video footage and both teams telemetered the data at the time, so these factors are unlikely to play a role in the Red Bulls case. Three members of each team can present evidence and Red Bull may wish Verstappen to do so as he was unable to have been taken to hospital in Silverstone when the incident was investigated.

In 2019 Ferrari demanded a similar review on Sebastian Vettels penalty for pushing Hamilton off the field in Canada. Ferrari submitted additional video footage, analysis, photographs and Vettels testimony, but they were rejected as they were not considered significant or significant.

Sign up for The Recap, our weekly email selection.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has made a personal promise of $ 20 million to support his new Mission 44 project, a charitable foundation that aims to support and empower young people from under-represented groups in the UK. The world champion has been open to making a difference in equality and diversity and recently announced the findings of his Hamilton Foundations research on diversity in motor sports. The Mission 44 program will seek to comply with the recommendations made in the report, but beyond the racing industry to give greater opportunities to underrepresented youth.

His Mercedes team also announced their project to work together with the Hamiltons initiative, to improve diversity in motor racing. The Ignite program is a partnership between Hamilton and a team financially supported by both parties with the aim of improving diversity and representation in students studying course, engineering and the motor racing industry.

In my early life, I have experienced first-hand how coming from an underrepresented background can affect your future, Hamilton said. But fortunately for me, I was able to overcome those chances through opportunity and support. I want to ensure that other young people with similar backgrounds are able to do the same.

