



For the latest government assessment, on July 14, industry experts had expected countries like Italy, Germany and Canada to move to the green list, and Turkey and the UAE to improve in amber from red, based on the case of countries numbers and rates of vaccination. But only Bulgaria and Hong Kong were modernized in green. No country has been moved off the red list since the start of the traffic light system. The government has dismissed criticism of its cautious approach, saying it is necessary to defend the country’s successful vaccination program as it struggles with a new rise in Covid cases, which is run by the highly contagious Delta variant. Our international travel policy is driven by an overwhelming public health priority, a Department of Transportation spokesman said in an email, speaking anonymously in line with government policy. Traffic light allocations are based on a number of factors including genomic surveillance capability, transmission risk, and disturbing variants. Travel operators Britains have called for an immediate overhaul of the system, saying a lack of transparency and sudden changes have wreaked havoc on consumers and businesses and could put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk. More than 300,000 jobs were lost in the British travel sector last year, according to the World Tourism and Tourism Council, and another 218,000 jobs are at serious risk if international travel remains limited, she said. While the domestic holiday market is reaping the benefits of Freedom Day, with the holidays flourishing, we are not yet in the woods, said Virginia Messina, a former WTTC vice president International travel remains either out of bounds or very frustratingly difficult, she added. This means that the door to important overseas trips still remains effectively closed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/27/travel/britain-traffic-light-system-covid-restrictions.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

