After Years of Chinese Influence, the US seeks to renew ties in Southeast Asia





SINGAPORE Lloyd J. Austin III, US Secretary of Defense, urged on Tuesday to reassure Southeast Asian nations that the United States was still investing in the region despite a months-long absence from senior officials in a part of the world that has been aggressively judged by China. Speaking at a lecture in Singapore hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a British think tank, Mr Austin said, “I have come to Southeast Asia to deepen America’s ties to the allies and partners on whom our common security depends.” . Mr Austins’ visit is the first by a US cabinet member in Southeast Asia since President Biden took office in January. In Washington, there is a growing awareness that China has cultivated Southeast Asia through visits, loans, and, most recently, coronavirus vaccines.

China is out of the game more than 190 million vaccines in Southeast Asia, most of them were sold, according to a count of figures provided by Bridge Consulting, a Beijing-based research company. During his lecture, Mr. Austin pointed out that the United States had donated approximately 40 million doses in the last two months to the region free of charge and with no strings attached. Murray Hiebert, a senior fellow at the Southeast Asia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said, “Part of the effort here is to let the region know that the US still sees it as very important that it will not extend and let China to rotate in the region. And so it really is an attempt to play catch up after a slow start, he added.

US officials have indicated there will be new interest in the region, given Mr Bidens’ focus on Asia as a key point on his foreign policy agenda. Analysts say there could be a multitude of diplomatic efforts in the coming months. Mr Austin is set to travel to the Philippines and Vietnam on his trip.

In recent months, some Southeast Asian officials have been concerned about a lack of face-to-face engagement by their American counterparts, especially in light of China stepping up its diplomatic efforts on the pandemic. (Mr Austin was scheduled to appear in Singapore at a regional defense meeting in June, but organizers were forced to cancel at the last minute due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the city state.) Some Southeast Asian analysts viewed Secretary of State Antony J. Blinkens’ decision to visit Japan, India and South Korea, but not Southeast Asia, as a scandal. It seems to reinforce the perception that Southeast Asia has always been paid by the edge: that this is an important region for the Indo-Pacific, but in practice is still being treated as a later thought, said Collin Koh, a researcher at the Institute for Defense and Strategic Studies. in Singapore. Mr Blinken tried to hold a video conference with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, in May. But the ministers were held faces a blank screen for 45 minutes due to a technical defect. The meeting was to be postponed and scheduled for earlier this month.

For the past decade, Beijing has engaged in massive incentives to extend its political and economic influence throughout Southeast Asia. China is now the region’s most important trading partner. Since January 2020, senior officials, including Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, have traveled to the region at least five times. Updated 27 July 2021, 1:46 pm ET The United States has failed to present any major economic projects in Southeast Asia after the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement was resolved by former President Donald J. Trump. It has also excluded itself from one of the world’s largest trade pacts, proposed by Southeast Asia: the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership, which China has enthusiastically embraced.

On his most recent visit to Southeast Asia in January, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Indonesia with a shipment of vaccines. He offered to help build a high-speed rail linking Jakarta, the capital and neighboring city of Bandung, under the China Ambitious Belt and Roads Initiative. William Choong, a senior Indo-Pacific colleague at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, a Singapore-based research center, said, “They consider Southeast Asia as an important peripheral region of China, so they have played a long game. And they have modernized their relationship with ASEAN to a new level, he added. Southeast Asia is home to one of the most strategic waterways in the world, the Straits of Malacca. The region also includes many reefs and the disputed shores of the South China Sea, a major point of pressure between Beijing and some Southeast Asian countries. Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have all accused China of military intervention in the area.

Some leaders are trying to pursue a delicate balancing act between China and the United States, wary of Beijing’s goals in the region but aware of their economic interdependence. Many say they have no chance of endorsing Mr Bidens’ anti-China stance, but again turn to the United States to support them in their disputes with Beijing. Mr Austin said Washington was not asking countries in the region to choose between the United States and China. He said the United States was not seeking confrontation with China, but stressed, “We want to make sure we prevent conflict at every opportunity.” Moving forward, a major challenge for US officials will be curbing Chinese influence in the region, particularly in countries like the Philippines, a treaty ally with which China has made significant progress in recent years.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has rarely criticized China for its expansion into the South China Sea. On Monday, during his speech to the Nation State, he called himself a good friend of President Xi. When the pandemic hit, the first country I called for help was China, Duterte said. He recalled how he had told Mr Xi that the Philippines did not have vaccines and was unable to develop a vaccine. Mr Xi responded by sending 1.5 million doses, he said.

You can not repay it with money, but I owe a debt of gratitude, said Mr. Duterte. You can be sure that I will be your friend. A true friend and I die for you. On Monday, Mr Duterte meant he did not see the United States as a credible partner in defending the Philippines. Mr Austin said Tuesday he planned to discuss extending the long-running military pact between the Philippines and the United States during his next visit. The pact, which allows Washington to move troops and equipment inside and outside the country, is now in oblivion. Mr Duterte had previously called for an end to the treaty, but backtracked last year, saying he would keep it. Many analysts had interpreted the round-face as a sign that the Philippine leader was concerned about China’s growing military insistence. Jason Gutierrez contributed to reporting from Manila, and Elsie Chen contributed to research from Seoul.

