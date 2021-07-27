US News & World Report names JW Ruby Memorial Hospital Top Hospital in West Virginia





Six WVU Medical Hospitals recognized as high performance Posted on 27.07.2021 MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine JW Ruby Memorial Hospital has been named the number one hospital in West Virginia for 2021-22 by US News & World Report, which also recognized six WVU Medical Hospitals, including Ruby Memorial, as High Performance Hospitals. In the Specialties category, Ruby Memorial Hospital was recognized as having high performance in Neurology and Neurosurgery; Orthopedics; Pulmonology and Lung Surgery; and Urology. In the Procedures and Conditions category, the following WVU Medical Hospitals were recognized as High Performance: Berkeley Medical Center – COPD

Camden Clark Medical Center – COPD, Heart Attack and Heart Failure

Ruby Memorial – Acute Kidney Failure, Aortic Valve Surgery, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia and Stroke.

Uniontown Hospitals – COPD and Stroke

United Hospital Center – COPD and Heart Failure

Rotation Hospital – Acute Kidney Failure, Heart Attack, and Heart Failure “We are thrilled and honored every year to receive these designations and are excited to see the list of popular services grow,” said Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the University of West Virginia Health System. “This expanded list is a testament to the fact that our hospitals are meeting the needs of our patients across the state and the region, and they are doing so by providing the highest quality care.” anniversary The best hospitals The rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to help patients and their physicians make informed decisions about where to take care of difficult health conditions or routine election procedures. For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, US News rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In 15 specialized areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In the state and metro area rankings, US News recognized high-performance hospitals in many areas of care. “This year’s expanded report from US News includes new assessments of important procedures and conditions to help each patient choose the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief health analyst. in US News. “Hospitals faced tremendous challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to provide excellent care today.” The best news hospitals in the US methodologies in most areas of care are based primarily on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge rate at home, volume and quality of nursing, among other indicators related to care. The best hospitals were produced by US News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, NC For more information about rankings and ratings 2021-22, please visit FAQ. The ranking will be published in US Newsletter Handbook “Best Hospitals 2022” (ISBN 9781931469975), available for pre-order now from the United States Online Online Store and for purchase in other bookstores on October 5th. About West Virginia University health system The University of West Virginia Health System, West Virginia’s largest health system with more than 1,800 beds and the largest private employer, consists of 16 member hospitals, including a children’s hospital; three managed hospitals; and five institutes, all anchored by a 700-bed academic medical center in Morgantown, West Virginia. For more information, visit WVUMedicine.org. About US News and World Report US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empowers citizens, consumers, business executives and policy makers to make better and more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with platforms Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Ratings, US News provides rankings, freelance reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and live news events in the US . More than 40 million people visit USNews.com every month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington, DC

