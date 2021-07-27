Altitude International closes merger with Breunich Holdings | News





ST PORTI LUCIE, Fla., July 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: “ALTD”) today announced the final conclusion of the Merger Agreement with Breunich Holdings, Inc. (“BHI”). The seven former BHI subsidiaries are now wholly owned subsidiaries of ALTD and are in the process of being renamed to reflect the new corporate structure and raise awareness and awareness of the Altitude brand name. Now all former BHI Academies will now use the name of Height. ALTD will offer young student-athletes the opportunity to participate in Altitude Soccer, Altitude Tennis, Altitude Volleyball, Altitude Golf, and ALTD’s newest Academy, Altitude Basketball. All Academies will soon feature ALTD Custom-Built Height Rooms and position specific protocols, thus guaranteeing the highest level of training for all attendees. ALTD’s subsidiary, Trident Water, is being renamed Altitude Water as new Department of Defense orders continue to come through ALTD’s strategic water partner, Russkap Holdings. The water machines manufactured by Altitude Water are now being used by three of the four major branches of the U.S. Army and have received tremendous testimony from troops and officers here in the U.S. and abroad. The company hopes to release some of these to the public after proper approvals. ALTD also hopes to take full advantage of the goodwill and brilliant name being built across the Department of Defense by its “magic water machines” (as a Sergeant Sergeant referred to them in an email to the Company) and has begun talks through Russkap and its military link regarding the implementation of Simulated Altitude Training and ALTD Altitude Chambers in standard training protocols for US troops. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone associated with the new ALTD who contributed to the placement of all these dynamic parts,” said the CEO of ALTD Greg Breunich. “We have brought together a wonderful group of sports, education and technology companies as we continue to grow our high altitude Altitude brand. We are blessed with a golden opportunity to impact the lives and well-being of people across the globe.” the world and we pledge to put all our efforts as a first company for people to maximize that impact “. Harbor Secure Statement This press release contains some “forward-looking statements”, as defined in United States Private Securities Judicial Procedure Reform Act 1995, which includes risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and current results and future events may differ materially from current management expectations. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other factors identified in the Company’s previous registrations with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in future statements in this notice. for the press. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise. Media contact: Justin Baronoff, 561-750-9800, [email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altitude-international-closes-merger-with-breunich-holdings-301342254.html SOURCES Altitude International Holdings, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_stocks/altitude-international-closes-merger-with-breunich-holdings/article_df0c95c2-9fa4-5cec-8e87-8ab9197ab213.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos