US News and World Report Names Tampa General Hospital as the Best in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Tampa General Hospital is once again ranked as the # 1 hospital in Tampa Bay from US World News and Reportfor 2021-2022.

This is the sixth year in a row that Tampa General has been named by US News & World Reportas Tampa Bay senior hospital. Tampa General is also ranked among the top four hospitals in Florida and ranks as one of the country’s 50 top hospitals in five medical specialties, according to the digital media company.

anniversaryThe best hospitalsrankings and ratings, now at 32 of themnd year, are created to assist patients and their physicians in making informed decisions about where to obtain care for difficult health conditions or routine electoral procedures. The top US News rankings are a sign of Tampa General’s ability to treat more complex diseases and conditions, said TGH President and CEO John Couris.



“Year after year, Tampa General has been recognized as a leading healthcare system by US News & World Report, considered by healthcare consumers as the global leader in quality rankings. Consistency in performance is what matters most as we we continue on our journey to becoming the safest and most innovative academic healthcare system in America, “Couris said. “I am very proud of our doctors and team members who provide world-class care for our patients every day. Their dedication and dedication is the reason Tampa General ranks so high.”

Tampa General, the primary teaching hospital of the USF Morsani Medical College of Health and one of the largest hospitals in the country, is the main academic medical center in the West Bank of Florida. Knownsht is known for performing the most challenging procedures and treating more complex diseases.

Tampa General is ranked as one of the top 50 hospitals in the country as well as the top hospital in Florida, in these five medical specialties:

Tampa General also ranks as “high-performance,” or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals, in four other specialties:

Finally, Tampa General is also ranked as “high performing” in 12 procedures and conditions including: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Acute Kidney Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Failure of Heart, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, Spinal Joint and Stroke.

For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, US News rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In 15 specialized areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In the state and metro area rankings, US News recognized hospitals as “high-performance” across multiple areas of care.

“This year ‘s expanded report by US News includes new assessments of the important procedures and conditions to help each patient choose the right hospital for the type of care they need,” he said. Ben Harder, managing editor and chief health analyst at US News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to provide excellent care today.”

The best US hospital hospital methodologies in most areas of care are based primarily on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge rate at home, volume and quality of nursing, among other related indicators. with care. The best hospitals were produced by US News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Triangle Research Park, NC

For more information about rankings and ratings 2021-22, please visitUS News’ list of frequently asked questions.

Tampa General Hospital, a non-profit academic medical center with 1,041 beds, is one of the largest hospitals in America and offers world-class care as the region's only center for Level 1 trauma and complete burn care.

US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings

