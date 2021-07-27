DVIDS – News – 412 TECs DCP 1 International Mission Preparations





YIGO, Guam – Theater Engineer Command (TEC) Distribution Command (DCP) 412 prepares for an international mission unlike any other. DCP 1 soldiers, partners with U.S. Marines and aircraft, and other members of the foreign service, assembled at Andersen Air Force Base, Yigo, Guam, July 16-18, for pre-exercise tasks and operations. We will be stationed in Timor-Leste and will serve as Army Force Headquarters, giving command to our designated forces during a combined exercise, Dalan ba Dame 2021 (DbD21), with Forcas de Defesa de Timor-Leste ( F-FDTL), ground components partners, said Colonel Rudy Santacroce, Commander of ARFOR / DCP 1. It has a special significance for this mission, which makes proper preparation and organization so essential. In addition to overall mission success and effective training, there are other reasons why this exercise is essential. Our team is excited and well prepared to meet and work with the F-FTDL, Santacroce said. This is the first time the US Army has worked with our counterparts in Timor-Leste and we hope this translates into a sustained engagement with our partner nation. Many factors also came into play before the collective element moved from Guam to Timor-Leste. Several sections and leaders had to combine efforts to make sure everyone was fully fit for the mission before departure. One of those leaders was Lt. Col. Delubio Rezende, the 412th Medical Advisory Officer and Medical Liaison Officer. “My job is to make sure we have the right assets and equipment to carry out and coordinate care across levels, working together with the host country doctor, the US Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) and the US Embassy,” Rezende said. Preparations for the exercise also included writing exercises on COVID mitigation and medical evacuation plans, and coordinating medical services. Along with medical preparations, logistical needs also had to be considered. Not only was staff travel to be reviewed and determined, but also training equipment and apparatus. My role for this mission was to transport all personnel and equipment from Guam to Dili, said Captain Rashone Smith, DCP logistics officer. We came out against communication (signal) barriers initially during the organization at the air base, but we were able to overcome them. I hope to continue the movement of all staff and equipment on an ongoing basis while maintaining the accountability of all assets. In the end, the assembled force made a successful transition from Guam to Timor-Leste. Now in the country, the focus for the leadership of ARFOR and their soldiers will be the execution of the mission. My goal for the Soldiers is to observe and understand how they have an important opportunity to represent the U.S. and the armed forces during this exercise, Sgt said. Major Voltaire Sanders, senior ARFOR leader. Our hope is also to learn and become more knowledgeable about the customs and traditions of the partner countries. This has been a very exciting start to what I believe will be a great relationship between our nations, Sanders added. The opening ceremony of the bilateral exercise and Heritage Day will begin on Monday, July 26th. Date of Receipt: 07.17.2021 Posting Date: 07.27.2021 08:11 History ID: 401781 Location: YIGO, GU Online images: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, 412 TECs DCP 1 International Mission Preparations, nga SFC Tony Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/401781/412th-tecs-dcp-1-preps-international-mission The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos