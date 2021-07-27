TELUS International announces launch of intelligent surveys | tidings





VANCOUVER, British Columbia – (WIRE BUSINESS) – July 27, 2021 – TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience innovator (DCX) that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and divisive brands, announced today the launch of Intelligent insights, a tool-agnostic platform to monitor and manage solutions and worlds of robotic process automation (Robotics). With Intelligent Intelligence, companies can track their digital operations on a single platform to monitor effectiveness, cost savings and opportunities for innovation. Over the past year and a half, we have seen businesses significantly increase their spending on automated solutions to stay connected with their customers, ensure business continuity, and achieve efficiency as a way to address the challenges of caused by the pandemic, said Jim Radzicki, chief technology officer at TELUS International. This acceleration has resulted in a bot spread and an increasing dependence on these digital collaborators. Most organizations take advantage of multiple automated solutions to optimize performance, and although each solution offers its own unique benefits, using multiple providers can make it challenging to gain complete oversight of photo automation programs. Intelligent Intelligence supports all major automation platforms, including TELUS Intelligent International Assistant, Blue Prism, UiPath, Automation Anywhere and more. Intelligent Insights, which facilitates a single centralized Center of Excellence (CoE), offers cost-saving opportunities based on the optimization it offers through license use across automation and world management platforms. During the initial pilot phase, Intelligent Intelligence helped a leading telecom company save $ 24 million and 800,000 hours, with 12+ million digital affiliate transactions. The pandemic made automation a top priority and continues to be a key part of ongoing recovery as organizations must simultaneously improve operations, reduce costs, transform and enhance their employee and customer experiences, and build team capacity for it. designed, innovated and made higher- value of work, said Maureen Fleming, Vice President of Program, Advisory Service and Intelligent Process Automation Consulting Service at IDC. This may mean the need to operate and manage a fast number of worlds that often develop on different software platforms. Companies that can find a way to get a single, holistic view of their automation initiatives to analyze and optimize them individually and as a collective, will be in a better position to extract exponential value from their investments. IDC predicts that the intelligent process automation market will grow to $ 28.5 billion by 2023. The market research firm also predicts that by 2024, over 75% of organizations will implement some level of automation in many processes to drive higher levels of process optimization and for free operational cash. Our goal is to support each of our customers through their digital journey and empower them with the tools they need, including Intelligent Intelligence as their world and automation management platform, Radzicki added. With Intelligent Intelligence, we can offer them the power to take full advantage of the potential of their digital collaborators and see that their investments in automation are paying off. TELUS International is an industry leader in building worlds and automation solutions for clients in a variety of industries. Recently, TELUS International was awarded the Best Information Solution Bot by AI advancement awards for her Chatbot agent assistant. AI Breakthrough Awards recognize the best companies, technologies, products and services in the field of artificial intelligence. About TELUS International TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and divisive brands. Enterprise Services supports the full life cycle of its digital transformation travel clients and enables them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business results. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities include digital strategy, innovation, consulting and modeling, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, intelligent automation, end-to-end AI data solutions incorporating computer vision capabilities, and omnichannel solutions CX that include content moderation, trust and security solutions, and other managed solutions. Supplying all phases of the company’s growth, TELUS International partners with brands across all high – growth industry verticals, including technology and games, communications and media, e – commerce and fintech, healthcare and travel and hospitality. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com. responsible All future statements, included in this press release, are based on the management of TELUS International, current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those described in future statements. TELUS International assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these future statements. 