



Beijing, July 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or “Company”), an innovative leading company in the online entertainment market in China, announces to bring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to the iQIYI international app available in 191 countries Southeast Asia, Middle East AND North America. This is part of iQIYI’s ongoing momentum as it increases its appeal to international audiences. Dolby Visionboasts ultra-vivid images with incredible brightness, contrast, color and detail that movies bring to life. Dolby Atmosimmerse you in your favorite sound entertainment that moves around you with a breathtaking realism. Internationally paid IQIYII VIP VIP subscribers at both Standard and Premium levels with compatible devices can now enjoy highly rated Asian content with unparalleled audio and video, from the comfort of their own homes and on the go. According to Kuek Yu-Chuang, Vice President of International Business iQIYI“This marks an important milestone for iQIYI, one of Dolby OTT’s leading Asian international partners. As we grow our international reach and as home entertainment technology continues to improve and become even more accessible, we want to meet expectations.” the highest of our subscribers for quality entertainment – both in terms of content and viewing experience. “ He added, “With a growing demand for Asian content worldwide be it Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian content, we are proud to be an Asian-born and educated platform to enhance the fun viewing experience of pan- Asian for the global audience. “ Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets at Dolby Laboratoriessaid, “With nearly 250% * increase in demand for new Dolby Atmos-enabled TVs and 120% * for Dolby Vision each year, consumers are looking for incredible entertainment to bring to life in Dolby, which is why we are excited to see iQIYI including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as part of its international expansion efforts in Southeast Asia. With this integration, customers with Dolby-enabled TV, mobile and tablet can enjoy a growing library of top-notch content from iQIYI to Dolby from the comfort of their own home and activity. “ One of the first original titles available at Dolby will be Ferryman: The Legends of Nanyang, which will be released at Dolby Atmos. Also available at 4K, the high quality of the production underscores the broadcaster’s commitment to bringing to life the visions of Asian creators. The Company’s first Southeast Asia Original stars show stars of Singaporean families Lawrence Wong, Qi Yuwu, Tay Ping Hui and Jeanette Aw, and will premiere through the iQIYI International Application and website this quarter. More shows with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision will be updated in the iQIYI International growing content library over the coming months. This announcement follows the launch of Uni-Icon Entertainment, a joint talent management agency to identify and promote Southeast Asian talent. It aims to give the region a foothold in one of the best entertainment markets in the world and turn them into household names. The international broadcaster also appeared recently Asian Romance Collection highlighting seven SWEET ON Chinese Originals, as well as its first ever Korean original, My roommate is a Gumiho. About iQIYI iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market leading entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of advertising content. The iQIYI platform contains very popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally produced content, partner-created content, and user-generated content. The company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its core technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with a tremendous user engagement and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live streaming, online games, licensing IP and online literature. About iQIYII International Headquartered in Singapore, iQIYI International is an on-demand video streaming service that offers beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international viewers. Offering advertising and VIP-supported subscription services, iQIYI offers premium drama series, movies, various shows and anime; in local languages ​​and subheadings; powered by the most advanced technology. iQIYI also makes its technology available for other entertainment services through partnerships with SaaS. iQiyi International (service) can be enjoyed on any device through itoj and application. iQiyi International (application) is owned by iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ). View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-deepens-international-partnership-with-dolby-301341775.html BURIMI iQIYI

