International
Troops to remain stationed in Syria even as Biden seeks to end America’s “wars forever”
As President Joe Biden seeks to end America’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan forever, the Pentagon’s quiet operation in Syria, for the most part, has flown under the radar. After seven years of conflict and two attempts by former President Donald Trump to withdraw US troops, defense and administration officials tell POLITICO that the administration now has no plans to make any changes to the US military operation in Syria.
In Syria, we are supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces in their fight against ISIS, said the senior administration official. “It has been quite successful, and it ‘s something that continues.
Confirmation comes as Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced Monday that the mission in Iraq will move from combat to advisory by the end of the year. US troops there have had a similar mission: helping local forces fight the Islamic State.
In reality, no US troops have accompanied local forces on combat patrols for more than a year in Iraq or Syria, a defense official said. Since 2014, the goal has been to build the capacity of local forces in both countries to fight ISIS independently, a major shift from the U.S. operation in Iraq from 2003 to 2011.
They are not knocking on doors, catching the enemy, etc., said the official. As in Iraq, the United States’ main local partner, the Syrian Democratic Forces, has been at the forefront of combat operations against Islamic State, with U.S. and coalition troops providing remote support, the official added.
For example, on July 21, SDF conducted a raid in Hasakah, Syria, against Islamic State militants, killing one, the coalition announced. Coalition forces carried out two airstrikes on the building in support of SDF soldiers and to ensure the elimination of the terrorist threat. No US or coalition troops were involved in the attack.
However, US forces in Syria have come under attack in recent weeks. Troops at the Al Omar oil field in eastern Syria were attacked by a drone on July 7 and in a separate incident hit by multiple rockets on June 28. The incidents were part of a series of attacks by Iranian-backed militias against Americans in Iraq and Syria, which has stepped up efforts to push the US out of the region in recent months.
Last year, Russian forces repeatedly stepped into US-controlled territory in eastern Syria as part of what officials said was a deliberate campaign to tighten the U.S. military from the region. In August, four members of the US military were wounded in a clash with Russian forces in northeastern Syria.
Amid the smorgasbord of foreign interests in Syria, the US military mission there has wide ramifications beyond the ISIS war, experts say more critically, securing control over Russian and Iranian interests. The presence of US troops prevents the Russian-backed Syrian government from gaining access to northeastern Syria’s oil fields and agricultural resources and serves to thwart Iran’s goal of establishing a geographical corridor connecting Tehran with Lebanon and the Mediterranean, Will Todman said. an associate at centers for strategic and international studies.
Maintaining an ability to thwart Iranian efforts to transport weapons and ammunition to Syria is an important part of the U.S. presence there, Todman said. Iran benefits from continued instability.
But as factions in the Trump administration initially sought to replace President Bashar Assad and later to prevent his government and Iranian factions from seizing oilfield regions, Bidens’s team has focused more on stability and conflict management, he said. Aron Lund, a member of Century Foundation.
There is no clean, safe, unquestionable way to leave, and Biden seems to have made it clear that he does not want to have to deal with unnecessary crises in Syria when he has bigger things on his plate. his, said Lund.
Another important difference between Iraq and Syria is that the local Syrian partner, the SDF, wants the US to stand, in part, as a guarantor against Russian attacks, he said. In Iraq, on the other hand, the US presence poses a difficult political situation for Kadhimi, who is facing pressure from Iran-linked factions in his government to force the Americans to leave.
Still, experts say any significant change in US military stance in Iraq is likely to complicate the situation in Syria, especially as the main US route to its forces in eastern Syria crosses the border with Iraq.
Syria is a reason for many people why leaving Iraq and ending their presence there is seen as problematic, Lund said.
Mick Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official on Middle East policy, agreed that if they withdraw U.S. support assets for Syria coming through Iraq, including supplies and personnel, it could affect Syria’s mission.
Asked if a change in the US presence in Iraq would affect the troop situation in Syria, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declined to comment on the discussions.
What decisions can emerge from these talks [with Iraq] it could affect the trail in Syria, I just do not know, said Kirby. But clearly, the fight against ISIS continues.
Meanwhile, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, declined earlier this year to give a direct answer about the future of U.S. military operations in Syria. But he made it clear that the presence of American troops provided an element of stability in the war-torn country.
What would happen if we withdrew is a question we will have to take a look at, McKenzie said.
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/27/troops-to-stay-in-syria-biden-500848
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]