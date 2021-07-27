Troops to remain stationed in Syria even as Biden seeks to end America’s “wars forever”

As President Joe Biden seeks to end America’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan forever, the Pentagon’s quiet operation in Syria, for the most part, has flown under the radar. After seven years of conflict and two attempts by former President Donald Trump to withdraw US troops, defense and administration officials tell POLITICO that the administration now has no plans to make any changes to the US military operation in Syria.

In Syria, we are supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces in their fight against ISIS, said the senior administration official. “It has been quite successful, and it ‘s something that continues.

Confirmation comes as Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced Monday that the mission in Iraq will move from combat to advisory by the end of the year. US troops there have had a similar mission: helping local forces fight the Islamic State.

In reality, no US troops have accompanied local forces on combat patrols for more than a year in Iraq or Syria, a defense official said. Since 2014, the goal has been to build the capacity of local forces in both countries to fight ISIS independently, a major shift from the U.S. operation in Iraq from 2003 to 2011.

They are not knocking on doors, catching the enemy, etc., said the official. As in Iraq, the United States’ main local partner, the Syrian Democratic Forces, has been at the forefront of combat operations against Islamic State, with U.S. and coalition troops providing remote support, the official added.

For example, on July 21, SDF conducted a raid in Hasakah, Syria, against Islamic State militants, killing one, the coalition announced. Coalition forces carried out two airstrikes on the building in support of SDF soldiers and to ensure the elimination of the terrorist threat. No US or coalition troops were involved in the attack.

However, US forces in Syria have come under attack in recent weeks. Troops at the Al Omar oil field in eastern Syria were attacked by a drone on July 7 and in a separate incident hit by multiple rockets on June 28. The incidents were part of a series of attacks by Iranian-backed militias against Americans in Iraq and Syria, which has stepped up efforts to push the US out of the region in recent months.

Last year, Russian forces repeatedly stepped into US-controlled territory in eastern Syria as part of what officials said was a deliberate campaign to tighten the U.S. military from the region. In August, four members of the US military were wounded in a clash with Russian forces in northeastern Syria.

Amid the smorgasbord of foreign interests in Syria, the US military mission there has wide ramifications beyond the ISIS war, experts say more critically, securing control over Russian and Iranian interests. The presence of US troops prevents the Russian-backed Syrian government from gaining access to northeastern Syria’s oil fields and agricultural resources and serves to thwart Iran’s goal of establishing a geographical corridor connecting Tehran with Lebanon and the Mediterranean, Will Todman said. an associate at centers for strategic and international studies.

Maintaining an ability to thwart Iranian efforts to transport weapons and ammunition to Syria is an important part of the U.S. presence there, Todman said. Iran benefits from continued instability.

But as factions in the Trump administration initially sought to replace President Bashar Assad and later to prevent his government and Iranian factions from seizing oilfield regions, Bidens’s team has focused more on stability and conflict management, he said. Aron Lund, a member of Century Foundation.

There is no clean, safe, unquestionable way to leave, and Biden seems to have made it clear that he does not want to have to deal with unnecessary crises in Syria when he has bigger things on his plate. his, said Lund.

Another important difference between Iraq and Syria is that the local Syrian partner, the SDF, wants the US to stand, in part, as a guarantor against Russian attacks, he said. In Iraq, on the other hand, the US presence poses a difficult political situation for Kadhimi, who is facing pressure from Iran-linked factions in his government to force the Americans to leave.

Still, experts say any significant change in US military stance in Iraq is likely to complicate the situation in Syria, especially as the main US route to its forces in eastern Syria crosses the border with Iraq.

Syria is a reason for many people why leaving Iraq and ending their presence there is seen as problematic, Lund said.

Mick Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official on Middle East policy, agreed that if they withdraw U.S. support assets for Syria coming through Iraq, including supplies and personnel, it could affect Syria’s mission.

Asked if a change in the US presence in Iraq would affect the troop situation in Syria, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declined to comment on the discussions.

What decisions can emerge from these talks [with Iraq] it could affect the trail in Syria, I just do not know, said Kirby. But clearly, the fight against ISIS continues.

Meanwhile, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, declined earlier this year to give a direct answer about the future of U.S. military operations in Syria. But he made it clear that the presence of American troops provided an element of stability in the war-torn country.

What would happen if we withdrew is a question we will have to take a look at, McKenzie said.