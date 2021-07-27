Bosnia’s outgoing international watchdog calls for new approach | Politics news

Western powers must adopt a new approach to promoting reconciliation in politically fragmented Bosnia to prevent Nativist leaders from turning the Balkan country into a desolate wasteland, according to the top international overseer of a 1995 peace deal.

Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko, who is stepping down next week as UN High Representative in Bosnia, said he thinks an international-led stance adopted just over a decade ago to promote local autonomy has not managed to produce the intended unity, in part because Bosnian political leaders are not sincere.

When they talk about European values, it is only sometimes empty talk. For example, in the area of ​​rule of law. None of the politicians take this seriously, the issue of the rule of law Most politicians do not want to have the rule of law, Inzko said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday.

The new approach should be more recommended; should be stronger and should have a sense of urgency, he added.

The Office of the High Representative, which Inzko has headed since 2009, was accused of shepherding the implementation of the peace agreement that ended the devastating Bosnian inter-ethnic 1992-95 war.

The US-brokered Dayton Accords created two separate units of government in Bosnia, one led by Bosnian Serbs and another dominated by Bosniak and Croat countries.

Both entities are linked by common institutions, and all actions taken at a national level must be achieved by consensus of the three ethnic groups.

In the immediate post-war years, the international community kept Bosnia on a course of reform, pressuring its leaders to accept painful compromises in exchange for financial and other support.

Inzko’s predecessors used the vast powers that the peace agreement gave to the High Representative to enforce laws or to dismiss officials who undermined the fragile post-war ethnic balance, including judges, civil servants, and members of parliament.

But by 2009, the international community decided that the presence of the Office of the High Representative should be reduced, to have less Dayton and more Brussels, Inzko said, using a common phrase for a policy aimed at giving Bosnian leaders more ownership of the country’s future and a task to carry out clearly outlined reforms to ensure the final membership of nations in the European Union.

Instead, politics has failed spectacularly, the diplomat said. Throughout his time in Bosnia, Inzko said, the joint institutions of the states were under constant attack.

We tried this [for the] The last 12 years, to have more local ownership It was not so glorious, said Inzko, adding: In fact, what happened was completely wrong, so I started to defend state institutions, like the state itself, like the court constitutional state and other state institutions.

Since 2015, Bosnian Serbs have challenged the authority of the Bosnian Constitutional Court, but Inzko fought their repeated attempts to expel three foreign judges, selected by the European Court of Human Rights, who serve on its bank. under the terms of the peace agreement.

Bosnian Serbs, in particular, have used the international step backwards to question the countries’ continued existence and to provoke ethnic tensions by minimizing or denying crimes committed by ethnic Serbs during the war.

But political elites of all ethnicities have gladly taken control of all government levers for the benefit of their party loyalists.

Half a million people have left [Bosnia] in the last 15 years, many of them are the brightest and we do not want this country to be an empty place where only politicians and pensioners, retired people live, said Inzko.

At the end of his term, Inzko last week used the full authority of his office to outlaw the denial of genocide and the glorification of war criminals in Bosnia.

He enacted changes to the criminal code that require prison sentences of up to five years for individuals convicted of those crimes.

It was the first time in 12 years that he used the so-called high representatives of Bonn power.

In response, Bosnian Serbs have vowed to block decision-making in the country’s institutions.

Warning of the growing influence of China and Russia, which mainly support the divisive Bosnian Serb leaders and want to see the Office of the High Representative abolished, Inzko said, There is not much time left.

I would really like to pray to the European Union to inject a sense of urgency into this issue because people cannot wait forever. [The EU membership] the outlook is far away The situation on the ground is not improving.

However Inzko expressed confidence in his successor, German diplomat Christian Schmidt, and in Bosnia, where he said people live together, they cooperate. This is working.

Schmidt was appointed in May as the next high representative by the Ambassadors to the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council, the international body leading the peace process in Bosnia, and is scheduled to take office on 1 August.