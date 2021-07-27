



International travelers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport will not be segregated based on whether or not they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a statement to Global News, the airport said it has ceased practice since July 26th. It was determined that the classification of passengers arriving on two lines, one for fully immunized passengers and another for non-partially or partially vaccinated passengers, resulted in “minimum operating efficiency”, a spokesman said. Vaccination status-based entry requirements will be enforced once a passenger reaches a CBSA officer, the spokesman said. Read more: International passengers can now be divided based on COVID vaccination status at Pearson Airport The airport had started dividing passengers on Saturday. The story goes down the ad A spokesman said the airport would continue with testing measures as part of Canadian government regulations. Trends Simone Biles, American gymnast, out of the Olympic team gymnastics competition

Pink offers to pay fines at the bottom of the bikini for Norway’s beach handball team “Toronto Pearson is committed to testing measures that will prioritize the health of passengers and employees while also resulting in efficiency in airport travel,” the airport spokesman wrote. Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have been fully immunized after having their second dose at least two weeks ago are now able to pass the mandatory 14-day quarantine and three-day stay at the hotel. However, arriving passengers are still required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, in addition to the required negative PCR test before boarding a flight to Canada. Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential reasons starting Aug. 9. Fully vaccinated travelers from other countries will be allowed to come from September 7th.















2:14

Passengers allegedly presenting false COVID-19 test results are fined





Passengers allegedly submitting false COVID-19 test results will be fined on May 6, 2021

